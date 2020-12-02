New CloudBees Flow Platform Raises the Bar for Custom-Built Release Processes

DEVOPS WORLD | JENKINS WORLD--CloudBees®, the enterprise DevOps leader powering the continuous economy, today announced release 9.1 of CloudBees Flow™ - the industry's first unified Application Release Orchestration (ARO) platform built for DevOps at enterprise scale. The new release builds on the strength of the former ElectricFlow orchestration platform CloudBees acquired in the recent purchase of Electric Cloud (News - Alert) , adding a series of enhancements that make it easier than ever to eliminate release anxiety across the entire software delivery chain.

CloudBees Flow helps drive IT efficiency by automating and orchestrating software releases, pipelines and deployments with the analytics and insight to measure, track and improve results. New features will smooth and customize the orchestration process further, offering more personalized dashboards, new data archiving and more real-time visibility into a release's path to production.

"A few short months into using CloudBees Flow, we were able to dramatically reduce the deployment times of our services from days to minutes," said Jeroen Boks, CIO, TOPdesk (News - Alert) . "We have gained valuable insights about which of our services are more successful than others by using CloudBees Flow to break down the development silos and identify the issues and gaps in the deployment process. This has significantly sped up our feedback and learning cycle."

CloudBees Flow includes the following new features:

Release Command Center customization - Fully customizable dashboards that allow users to display their own custom data, highlight a given release pipeline and more effectively report on their own release process.

- Fully customizable dashboards that allow users to display their own custom data, highlight a given release pipeline and more effectively report on their own release process. Data archiving - Ability to archive older data to the system of their choice for regulatory and compliance purposes.

- Ability to archive older data to the system of their choice for regulatory and compliance purposes. Path to production with inventory - Full visibility into how a release is progressing, including a way to accurately view the inventory that is being deployed to a given environment.

- Full visibility into how a release is progressing, including a way to accurately view the inventory that is being deployed to a given environment. Release portfolio feedback - Better insights into the overall release and all sub-pipelines with the ability to distinguish between various legends and color-coded views using a new, intuitive interface.

- Better insights into the overall release and all sub-pipelines with the ability to distinguish between various legends and color-coded views using a new, intuitive interface. Release pipeline execution - Greater flexibility and full control for release pipeline execution with the ability to: Run tasks out of order Pre-run tasks in future stages for flexibility in running tasks out of order, improving efficiency and control Prevent conflicts and errors by marking application deployment processes to require exclusive access to an environment Ensure one deployment is run at a time

- Greater flexibility and full control for release pipeline execution with the ability to:

"In this release of CloudBees Flow, we wanted to extend our customers' ability to 'choose their own DevOps' - to do DevOps their way," said Shawn Ahmed, vice president of product marketing, CloudBees. "Taken together, this new release of CloudBees Flow helps teams advance their goals of delivering software in a more predictable, scalable and collaborative way. It's not just about speed. It's about moving fast while having the confidence and the peace of mind that your processes are aligned and your builds are following the right path."

Additional Resources

1 The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Delivery and Release Automation, 2018, Q4 2018, November 26, 2018.

2 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Application Release Orchestration, Colin Fletcher, Laurie Wurster, Christopher Little, 10 September 2018.

*CloudBees recently acquired Electric Cloud. Leader placement in the Magic Quadrant for Application Release Orchestration is shown as Electric Cloud. The report was previously titled Magic Quadrant for Application Release Automation.

Gartner (News - Alert) does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About CloudBees

CloudBees is powering the continuous economy by offering the world's first end-to-end continuous software delivery management system (SDM). For millions of developers and product teams driving innovation for businesses large or small, SDM builds on continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) to enable all functions and teams within and around the software delivery organization to best work together to amplify value creation.

CloudBees is the CI, CD and application release orchestration (ARO) powerhouse, built on the commercial success of its products as well as its open source leadership. CloudBees is the largest contributor to Jenkins and Jenkins X, and a founding member of the Continuous Delivery Foundation (CDF). From startups with full-stack developers practicing NoOps to large Fortune 100 companies, CloudBees enables all software-driven organizations to intelligently deploy the right capabilities at the right time.

Over 3,500 of the world's best-known brands and over 50% of the Fortune 500, invest in CloudBees because of its ability to work across any cloud, in any development environment and to balance corporate governance and control with developer flexibility and freedom. CloudBees is home to the world's leading DevOps experts, helping thousands of companies harness the power of "continuous everything" and putting them on the fastest path from great idea, to great software, to great business value.

Backed by Matrix Partners, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Verizon (News - Alert) Ventures, Delta-v Capital, Golub Capital and Unusual Ventures, CloudBees was founded in 2010 by former JBoss CTO Sacha Labourey and an elite team of continuous integration, continuous delivery and DevOps professionals. Follow CloudBees on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

