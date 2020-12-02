[August 14, 2019] New Mobile App From Principal Helps Make Retirement Account Transactions Quick and Easy

Taking the best of human-centered design and holistic participant experience, Principal Financial Group® has launched a new mobile app to retirement plan customers. The native-built app leverages biometrics, education and on-the-go account access to help instill confidence and make transactions quick and easy. The newly designed app is the latest in a string of customer experience enhancements, including the launch of ARAG will preparation services, educational content, HSA account integration and an Amazon Alexa Flash Briefing skill to share financial tips.



"We don't expect customers to interact with their 401(k) account every single day. But we know that when they want to check their account or make changes, it needs to be a seamless experience," said Joleen Workman, vice president of customer care at Principal®. "The app has the transactional excellence that people expect, coupled with moments of education and celebration to help our customers build confidence. Retirement planning doesn't have to feel complex when the industry doesn't make it hard." The Principal app will still have capabilities for insurance customers available, and there are planned enhancements to the app in the coming months. A previous Principal app was sunset in March as part of the transition.

About Principal®

Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals - offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out more, visit us at principal.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005496/en/

