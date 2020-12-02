[August 13, 2019] New Tiled Plugin for Adobe XD Turns Designs into Interactive Experiences Without Coding; Adobe Fund for Design Makes Investment in Tiled

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiled Inc. (www.tiled.co), a microapp platform for interactive sales and marketing communications, today announced the availability of its Adobe XD plugin, empowering users to easily turn static content into interactive visuals or microapps. The plugin integrates Tiled's industry-leading dynamic, coding-free builder with Adobe XD, automatically syncing projects for designers. "Tiled for XD is a complete solution for bringing interactive designs to life and delivering them into the hands of those consuming the content. For the first time really, designers are in the driver's seat when it comes to the entire creation and delivery process of interactive content. From design to delivery to iteration," Darrell Swain, Tiled CEO said. With the Tiled plugin, Adobe XD designs are transformed into microapps that create brand experiences. Users can design and link pages in Adobe XD, then sync their work to Tiled to add rich media and publish and deliver their microapps. Tiled features include a flexible microapp builder (no coding required), in-depth analytics for understanding content consumption, real-time updates, security and easy access between teams. The custom microapps can be shared across all devices and platforms, via text, links, embedded forms and more. Tiled users have built interactive sales decks, training guides, presentations, event agendas, business cards, proposals, marketing materials and many other forms of interative assets. Tiled's insights show content interactions, highlighting important user engagements and providing valuable feedback.



The microapp platform's customers include HubSpot, Vivint Solar, Adobe, and Instructure. Adobe utilizes microapp playbooks to train their team. An Adobe case study can be requested here. ADOBE Fund for Design

In addition, Tiled received an investment from the Adobe Fund for Design, further supporting the company in its efforts to make every interaction an experience.

"On behalf of Tiled, we are absolutely thrilled to have locked arms with the Adobe team. We believe our integration represents a vital step towards the mission of 'documentizing' interactive experiences and bringing about the microapp revolution," Swain said. Customer reviews cite Tiled's microapp platform as the "most disruptive sales presentation tool since PowerPoint," "a powerful and customizable tool," and an "amazing opportunity for customers." "Woodruff Sawyer [insurance brokerage and consulting firm] was looking for a way to stand out and show up differently from our competitors. Tiled allows us to have our potential customers get to know us on their terms – not ours. Our salespeople love using this new communication tool," Leslie Slay, Woodruff Sawyer Senior Vice President, and Partner said. Users can turn their Adobe XD designs into microapp experiences by downloading Tiled's XD plugin here. About Tiled Tiled's exclusive microapp platform is a design solution that empowers users to build content into immersive interactive experiences. Transform static sales collateral or flat presentations into stand-alone microapps without any coding. Tiled drives engagement and delivers insight with built-in analytics to help you learn valuable feedback to improve your work. Experience a Tiled microapp here. Learn more about Tiled here. Media Contact

Olivia Gochnour

Tiled Inc.

(801) 548-1215

219783@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-tiled-plugin-for-adobe-xd-turns-designs-into-interactive-experiences-without-coding-adobe-fund-for-design-makes-investment-in-tiled-300900280.html SOURCE Tiled Inc.

