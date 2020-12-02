[August 12, 2019] New Kasasa® Exchange Content Platform Wins Two Platinum Awards in 2019 dotCOMM Awards

Kasasa®, an award-winning financial technology and marketing provider, received two Platinum dotCOMM Awards for the Kasasa Exchange, a free content platform that features educational and trending videos, podcasts, roundtables, articles and surveys to inspire leaders within the community financial industry. The 2019 dotCOMM Awards received more than 2,000 entries from around the world. Winners are selected from a number of award categories that represent various elements of the web's evolving tools and recognize websites, videos, social media, paid media, owned media, earned media, and digital marketing and communication programs. The dotCOMM Awards are administered and judged by the Association for Marketing and Communication Professionals. Kasasa was awarded two Platinum dotCOMM Awards in the Finance Website and Content Marketing & Strategy categories for the Kasasa Exchange. The Kasasa Exchange, an intuitive, user-first platform, was created to provide educational content to community banks and credit unions. It aims to deliver actionable insights and tools to help community financial institutions engage with consumers in a powerful and meaningful way. Industry professionals are able to share their personal wisdom and experience with their peers by participating in Kassa's digital roundtables. The Kasasa Exchange also features the company's new podcast, Thinking Outside the Vault, which shares inspiration and opportunities for community financial institutions.



"There is one 'north star' that guides us: making communities better by empowering the local banks and credit unions that are the heart of those communities," said Keith Brannan, Kasasa Chief Marketing Officer. "No longer can we 'wish' that improvement into being. We realized we needed to help all community financial institutions - whether or not they're our clients. So, we turned the traditional sales model on its head and put their needs at the top of it, not ours." "Kasasa is on a mission to revolutionize community banking by providing the tools needed to meet consumer needs and compete with megabanks. That's why we created the Kasasa Exchange, so engagement, education, and empowerment are found in one space," said Gabriel Krajicek, CEO of Kasasa. "We are honored to be recognized twice by the dotCOMM Awards, once for the platform and again for the content and so proud that it's really resonating and meeting a need that was obviously there."

View the winners of the 2019 dotCOMM Awards at http://www.dotcommawards.com/winners/. About The dotCOMM Awards dotCOMM Awards is an international competition honoring excellence in web creativity and digital communication. The competition is unique in that it reflects the role of creatives in the dynamic web that is transforming how we market and communicate products and services. dotCOMM Awards is administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), one of the largest, oldest and most respected evaluators of creative work in the marketing and communication industry. Since its inception in 1994, AMCP has judged over 200,000 entries from throughout the world. About Kasasa Based in Austin, Texas with 450 employees, Kasasa® is a financial technology and marketing provider committed to driving results for over 900 community financial institutions by attracting, engaging, and retaining consumers. Kasasa does this through branded retail products, world class marketing, and expert consulting.

