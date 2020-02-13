[August 09, 2019] New Book from Esri Illustrates How GIS Can Enrich Scientific Research

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced the publication of GIS for Science: Applying Mapping and Spatial Analytics. In their new book, Editors Dawn Wright and Christian Harder present examples of scientific research with many applications for geographic information system (GIS) technology. Ever since Professor Michael Goodchild coined the term GIScience in 1993, the world has viewed GIS more as a science in its own right. GIS is also a unique discipline that cuts across most other scientific disciplines since most scientific study involves at least some spatial component. With advancements in usability and the sudden explosion of sensor-derived scientific data, professional scientists are increasingly applying geographic information and GIS to rigorous scientific study. The research community has benefitted through enhanced understanding that helps scientists better predict problem areas, devise protection strategies, and even restore ecological integrity to the planet. Designed for easy reading, the case studies reported in GIS for Science: Applying Mapping and Spatial Analytics use a variety of interrelated geospatial technologies like remote sensing, cloud-based web mapping, spatial analysis, and ArcGIS StoryMaps to document and solve an array of issues with a geographic dimension, ranging from climate change, natural disasters, and loss of biodiversity, to homelessness, loss of green infrastructure, and resource shortages. The book pairswith a website-GISforScience.com. The website provides collections of ArcGIS StoryMaps stories, apps, digital maps, and more. Links to learning pathways and blogs relate the practical use of GIS in each of the case studies.



GIS for Science: Applying Mapping and Spatial Analytics is available in print (ISBN: 9781589485303, 252 pages, US$39.99) and as an e-book (ISBN: 9781589485310, US$39.99). Both editions can be obtained from most online retailers worldwide. The print edition is also available for purchase at esri.com/esripress or by calling 1-800-447-9778. If outside the United States, visit esri.com/esripressorders for complete ordering options, or visit esri.com/distributors to contact your local Esri distributor. Interested retailers can contact Esri Press book distributor Ingram Publisher Services. About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers the most powerful geospatial cloud available, to help customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including 90 of the Fortune 100 companies, all 50 state governments, more than half of all counties (large and small), and 87 of the Forbes Top 100 Colleges in the U.S., as well as all 15 Executive Departments of the U.S. Government and dozens of independent agencies. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics.

