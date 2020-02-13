[August 08, 2019] New York Based Insurtech Semsee Announces End of Successful Pilot Program

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Semsee, an insurtech company focused on streamlining workflows for independent insurance agents and wholesalers, announced today the end of a successful three-month pilot program. During the pilot, over two dozen agencies used Semsee to quote Business Owners Policies (BOP), representing over $450,000 in premium, with their appointed insurance carriers. Semsee has combined cutting edge robotic process automation, API connectivity and deep insurance expertise to create a SaaS platform that already provides agents with access to over 25% of the BOP market, including half of the top 10 carriers, across all business types nationwide. Pulling from its database of over 4,000 carrier questions, Semsee dynamically generates a single smart form based on the insured's operations and location. Upon completing this 10-minute form, agents receive quotes from multiple carriers, while eliminating the time-consuming, error-prone and redundant data entry typical to insurance quoting.



Carlo Ferrera of Streetsmart Insurance. Semsee user Lawrence Block at GLN Worldwide elaborates: "By saving me time and energy, Semsee allows me to focus on providing more service to clients." "On the heels of our successful pilot, we are now accelerating the onboarding of the hundreds of agencies on our waitlist," said Semsee CEO and co-founder Philip Charles-Pierre. "Moreover, we are excited to add the many carriers in our pipeline, as well as new lines of business, such as Workers Compensation and Commercial Auto, to our platform, thereby advancing our goal of generating billions of dollars of value for the small commercial insurance industry."

Jason Richardson, CEO & Managing Principal of Early, Cassidy & Schilling reiterated that: "Semsee will create a substantial opportunity for agency growth, both in margin and top line." For more information on Semsee, reach out to the team here . About Semsee:

Semsee is the independent insurance agent's go-to platform for quoting small commercial business with their appointed carriers. By simplifying the submission process, Semsee enables agents to spend less time quoting and more time servicing clients and generating revenue. Semsee is backed by the D. E. Shaw group, a global investment and technology development firm and a pioneer in quantitative approaches to trading and investment, and Nephila Holdings, Ltd., the first and largest alternative risk transfer fund in the insurance industry. Find out more here: https://semsee.com Contact: Emmeline Reed, 678-488-0598, emmeline@semsee.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-based-insurtech-semsee-announces-end-of-successful-pilot-program-300899022.html SOURCE Semsee

