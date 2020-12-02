[August 07, 2019] New Mountain Finance Corporation Announces Financial Results for the Quarter Ended June 30, 2019

New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE: NMFC) (the "Company", "we", "us" or "our") today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and reported second quarter net investment income of $0.35 per weighted average share. At June 30, 2019, net asset value ("NAV") per share was $13.41, a decrease of $0.04 per share from March 31, 2019. The Company also announced that its board of directors declared a third quarter distribution of $0.34 per share, which will be payable on September 27, 2019 to holders of record as of September 13, 2019. Selected Financial Highlights







(in thousands, except per share data) June 30, 2019 Investment Portfolio(1) $ 2,666,604 Total Assets $ 2,791,316 Total Statutory Debt(2) $ 1,438,987 NAV $ 1,080,917 NAV per Share $ 13.41 Statutory Debt/Equity(3) 1.22x

Investment Portfolio Composition June 30, 2019 Percent of Total First Lien $ 1,394,329 52.3 % Second Lien(1) 746,448 28.0 % Subordinated 69,519 2.6 % Preferred Equity 130,109 4.9 % Investment Fund 182,400 6.8 % Common Equity and Other(4) 143,799 5.4 % Total $ 2,666,604 100.0 % _____________________________ (1) Includes collateral for securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell. (2) Excludes the Company's United States ("U.S.") Small Business Administration ("SBA")-guaranteed debentures. Includes premium received on additional convertible notes issued in June 2019. (3) Statutory debt / equity ratio of 1.33x as of June 30, 2019; pro forma ratio of 1.22x to reflect $94.2 million of net proceeds received from primary offering completed on July 11, 2019. (4) Includes investments held in New Mountain Net Lease Corporation ("NMNLC"). We believe that the strength of the Company's unique investment strategy - which focuses on middle market defensive growth companies that are well researched by New Mountain Capital, L.L.C. ("New Mountain"), a leading alternative investment firm, is underscored by continued stable credit performance. The Company has had only eight portfolio companies, representing approximately $125 million of the cost of all investments made since inception in October 2008, or approximately 1.8% of $6.9 billion, go on non-accrual. Robert A. Hamwee, CEO, commented: "The second quarter represented another solid quarter of performance for NMFC. We originated $183 million of investments and once again had no new investments placed on non-accrual. Additionally, we anticipate an active third quarter of originations, allowing us to remain fully invested after our recent equity raise." "We are very pleased with the completion of another successful quarter," added Steven B. Klinsky, NMFC Chairman. "We believe New Mountain's strategy of focusing on "defensive growth" industries and on companies that we know well continues to prove to be a successful strategy. We believe one of our keys to success is the strength of the team and we continue to build the team over time, now at over 150 employees." Portfolio and Investment Activity1 As of June 30, 2019, the Company's NAV was approximately $1,080.9 million and its portfolio had a fair value of approximately $2,666.6 million in 102 portfolio companies, with a weighted average YTM at Cost2 of approximately 9.4%. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company made approximately $183.3 million of originations and commitments3. The $183.3 million includes approximately $97.7 million of investments in seven new portfolio companies and approximately $85.6 million of follow-on investments in fifteen portfolio companies held as of March 31, 2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company had cash repayments3 of approximately $68.4 million. Consolidated Results of Operations The Company's total investment income for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was approximately $66.5 million and $54.6 million, respectively. The Company's total net expenses, after income tax expense, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were approximately $38.6 million and $28.8 million, respectively. Total net expenses, after income tax expense, for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 consisted of approximately $20.8 million and $12.8 million, respectively, of costs associated with the Company's borrowings and approximately $15.8 million and $14.2 million, respectively, in net management and incentive fees. Since the Company's initial public offering ("IPO"), the base management fee calculation has deducted the borrowings under the New Mountain Finance SPV Funding, L.L.C. credit facility (the "SLF Credit Facility"). The SLF Credit Facility had historically consisted of primarily lower yielding assets at higher advance rates. As part of an amendment to the Company's existing credit facilities with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association, the SLF Credit Facility merged with and into the New Mountain Finance Holdings, L.L.C. credit facility (the "Holdings Credit Facility") on December 18, 2014. Post credit facility merger and to be consistent with the methodology since the IPO, New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C. (the "Investment Adviser") will continue to waive management fees on the leverage associated with those assets held under revolving credit facilities that share the same underlying yield characteristics with investments that were leveraged under the legacy SLF Credit Facility, which as of June 30, 2019 and 2018 totaled approximately $658.5 million and $360.3 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 management fees waived were approximately $2.9 million and $1.5 million, respectively. The Investment Adviser cannot recoup management fees that the Investment Adviser has previously waived. The Company's net direct and indirect professional, administrative, other general and administrative and income tax expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were approximately $2.0 million and $1.8 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, the Company recorded approximately $4.1 million and $2.6 million of net realized and unrealized losses. Liquidity and Capital Resources As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $87.2 million and total statutory debt outstanding of approximately $1,439.0 million4, which consisted of approximately $549.1 million of the $720.0 million of total availability on the Holdings Credit Facility, $135.0 million of the $135.0 million of total availability on the Company's senior secured revolving credit facility (the "NMFC Credit Facility"), $100.0 million of the $150.0 million of total availability on the Company's secured revolving credit facility (the "DB Credit Facility"), $0 of the $30.0 million of total availability on the senior secured revolving credit facility (the "NMNLC Credit Facility"), $201.6 million5 of convertible notes outstanding and $453.3 million of unsecured notes outstanding. Additionally, the Company had $165.0 million of SBA-guaranteed debentures outstanding as of June 30, 2019. Portfolio and Asset Quality The Company puts its largest emphasis on risk control and credit performance. On a quarterly basis, or more frequently if deemed necessary, the Company formally rates each portfolio investment on a scale of one to four. Each investment is assigned an initial rating of a "2" under the assumption that the investment is performing materially in-line with expectations. Any investment performing materially below our expectations, where the risk of loss has materially increased since the original investment, would be downgraded from the "2" rating to a "3" or a "4" rating, based on the deterioration of the investment. An investment rating of a "4" could be moved to non-accrual status and the final development could be an actual realization of a loss through a restructuring or impaired sale. As of June 30, 2019, all investments in our portfolio had an investment rating of "1" or "2" with the exception of one portfolio company that had an investment rating of "4". The Company's investment in this portfolio company had an aggregate cost basis of approximately $1.5 million and an aggregate fair value of approximately less than $0.1 million. Recent Developments The Company had approximately $241.4 million of originations and commitments3 since the end of the second quarter through August 2, 2019. This was offset by approximately $0.4 million of repayments3 during the same period. On July 11, 2019, the Company completed a public offering of 6,900,000 shares of the Company's common stock at a public offering price of $13.68 per share. The Company's Investment Adviser paid a $0.39 per share portion of the $0.42 per share underwriters' sales load such that the Company received net proceeds of $13.65 per share in this offering. All payments made by the Company's Investment Adviser are not subject to reimbursement by the Company. The Company received total net proceeds of approximately $94.2 million in connection with this offering. Due to the untimely death of Kurt J. Wolfgruber on June 17, 2019, as of June 30, 2019, the Company's board of directors does not consist of a majority of non-interested persons, as such term is defined in Section 2(a)(19) of the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act"). However, in accordance with Section 56(b) of the 1940 Act, the requirement to have a majority of non-interested persons on the Company's board of directors is suspended for 90 days. The Company is actively searching for a new non-interested person to add to the Company's board of directors and expects to have a board of directors that consists of a majority of non-interested persons within the time period prescribed by the 1940 Act. Moreover, Rome G. Arnold replaced Mr. Wolfgruber as the chairman of the Company's audit committee. On August 1, 2019, the Company's board of directors declared a third quarter 2019 distribution of $0.34 per share payable on September 27, 2019 to holders of record as of September 13, 2019. _________________________________ 1 Includes collateral for securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell. 2 References to "YTM at Cost" assume the accruing investments, including secured collateralized agreements, in our portfolio as of a certain date, the ''Portfolio Date'', are purchased at cost on that date and held until their respective maturities with no prepayments or losses and are exited at par at maturity. This calculation excludes the impact of existing leverage. YTM at Cost uses the LIBOR curves at each quarter's respective end date. The actual yield to maturity may be higher or lower due to the future selection of LIBOR contracts by the individual companies in the Company's portfolio or other factors. 3 Excludes revolving credit facilities, netbacks, payment-in-kind ("PIK") interest, bridge loans, return of capital and realized gains / losses. 4 Excludes the Company's United States ("U.S.") Small Business Administration ("SBA")-guaranteed debentures. 5 Includes premium received on additional convertible notes issued in June 2019. Conference Call New Mountain Finance Corporation will host a conference call at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, August 8, 2019, to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results. All interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing +1 (877) 443-9109 approximately 15 minutes prior to the call. International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-1082. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through the Company's website, http://ir.newmountainfinance.com. To listen to the live call, please go to the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. Following the call, you may access a replay of the event via audio webcast on our website. We will be utilizing a presentation during the conference call and we have posted the presentation to the investor relations section of our website. New Mountain Finance Corporation Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except shares and per share data) (unaudited) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Investments at fair value Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost of $2,139,158 and $1,868,785, respectively) $ 2,144,134 $ 1,861,323 Non-controlled/affiliated investments (cost of $80,065 and $78,438, respectively) 76,592 77,493 Controlled investments (cost of $399,317 and $382,503, respectively) 422,370 403,137 Total investments at fair value (cost of $2,618,540 and $2,329,726, respectively) 2,643,096 2,341,953 Securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell (cost of $30,000 and $30,000, respectively) 23,508 23,508 Cash and cash equivalents 87,161 49,664 Interest and dividend receivable 33,385 30,081 Receivable from affiliates 297 288 Other assets 3,869 3,172 Total assets $ 2,791,316 $ 2,448,666 Liabilities Borrowings Holdings Credit Facility $ 549,063 $ 512,563 Unsecured Notes 453,250 336,750 Convertible Notes 201,674 270,301 SBA-guaranteed debentures 165,000 165,000 NMFC Credit Facility 135,000 60,000 DB Credit Facility 100,000 57,000 Deferred financing costs (net of accumulated amortization of $25,481 and $22,234, respectively) (16,469 ) (17,515 ) Net borrowings 1,587,518 1,384,099 Payable for unsettled securities purchased 84,930 20,147 Interest payable 15,501 12,397 Management fee payable 8,817 8,392 Incentive fee payable 6,987 6,864 Deferred tax liability 1,166 1,006 Payable to affiliates 451 1,021 Other liabilities 5,029 8,471 Total liabilities 1,710,399 1,442,397 Commitments and contingencies Net Assets Preferred stock, par value $0.01 per share, 2,000,000 shares authorized, none issued - - Common stock, par value $0.01 per share, 200,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized, respectively, and 80,610,302 and 76,106,372 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 806 761 Paid in capital in excess of par 1,097,286 1,035,629 Accumulated overdistributed earnings (17,175 ) (30,121 ) Total net assets $ 1,080,917 $ 1,006,269 Total liabilities and net assets $ 2,791,316 $ 2,448,666 Number of shares outstanding 80,610,302 76,106,372 Net asset value per share $ 13.41 $ 13.22 New Mountain Finance Corporation Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except shares and per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Investment income From non-controlled/non-affiliated investments: Interest income $ 48,018 $ 38,510 $ 92,475 $ 73,946 Dividend income - - - 486 Non-cash dividend income 2,069 1,439 4,043 2,763 Other income 1,841 1,013 4,095 3,881 From non-controlled/affiliated investments: Interest income 1,033 210 2,037 312 Dividend income 812 791 1,538 1,636 Non-cash dividend income 301 4,017 592 8,026 Other income 301 912 592 1,214 From controlled investments: Interest income 2,584 1,370 5,047 2,571 Dividend income 7,265 4,591 15,722 8,830 Non-cash dividend income 2,128 1,508 4,173 2,962 Other income 113 237 342 860 Total investment income 66,465 54,598 130,656 107,487 Expenses Incentive fee 6,987 6,430 13,850 12,864 Management fee 11,640 9,301 22,615 17,993 Interest and other financing expenses 20,719 12,824 39,865 24,114 Administrative expenses 1,049 822 2,144 1,761 Professional fees 886 708 1,652 1,402 Other general and administrative expenses 398 518 810 928 Total expenses 41,679 30,603 80,936 59,062 Less: management fees waived (2,823) (1,495) (5,356) (2,817) Less: expenses waived and reimbursed (335) (276) (335) (276) Net expenses 38,521 28,832 75,245 55,969 Net investment income before income taxes 27,944 25,766 55,411 51,518 Income tax (benefit) expense (4) 45 13 61 Net investment income 27,948 25,721 55,398 51,457 Net realized (losses) gains: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 47 (6,609) 90 (6,403) Controlled investments 5 - 8 - Net change in unrealized (depreciation) appreciation: Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments 2,677 (14,500) 12,440 (18,021) Non-controlled/affiliated investments (1,637) 8,270 (2,528) 10,079 Controlled investments (5,025) 11,317 2,417 10,861 Securities purchased under collateralized agreements to resell - - - (12) Provision for taxes (270) (1,066) (160) (984) Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains (4,203) (2,588) 12,267 (4,480) Net increase in net assets resulting from operations $ 23,745 $ 23,133 $ 67,665 $ 46,977 Basic earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.30 $ 0.85 $ 0.62 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-basic 80,522,426 75,938,857 79,495,737 75,936,986 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.27 $ 0.29 $ 0.76 $ 0.58 Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding-diluted 97,693,499 85,762,984 96,780,587 85,761,113 Distributions declared and paid per share $ 0.34 $ 0.34 $ 0.68 $ 0.68 ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN FINANCE CORPORATION New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified and externally managed investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company's investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities. The Company's first lien debt may include traditional first lien senior secured loans or unitranche loans. Unitranche loans combine characteristics of traditional first lien senior secured loans as well as second lien and subordinated loans. Unitranche loans will expose the Company to the risks associated with second lien and subordinated loans to the extent it invests in the "last out" tranche. In some cases, the investments may also include small equity interests. The Company's investment activities are managed by its Investment Adviser, New Mountain Finance Advisers BDC, L.L.C., which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. More information about New Mountain Finance Corporation can be found on the Company's website at http://www.newmountainfinance.com. ABOUT NEW MOUNTAIN CAPITAL New Mountain Capital is a New York based investment firm focused on long-term business-building and growth investments. The firm currently manages private equity, public equity, and credit funds with over $20 billion in assets under management. New Mountain seeks out what it believes to be the highest quality growth leaders in carefully selected industry sectors and then works intensively with management to build the value of these companies. For more information on New Mountain Capital, please visit http://www.newmountaincapital.com. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS Statements included herein may contain "forward-looking statements", which relate to our future operations, future performance or our financial condition. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or factors that are beyond our control. New Mountain Finance Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements made herein, except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the time of this press release. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005877/en/

