[August 07, 2019] New Virtru Developer Hub Delivers Persistent Data Protection and Control Across Any Application

Black Hat Conference 2019 -- Virtru, a leading data protection platform provider that stands at the intersection of security and privacy, today announced the Virtru Developer Hub, a single development portal to integrate data protection capabilities and ensure the privacy of sensitive data. Now, developers can embed platform-agnostic protection into their applications or connected devices in just a few lines of code. In addition, Virtru is kicking-off a privacy-engineering challenge, inviting developers to create innovative projects that support a range of use cases. Unlike point solutions or complex, loosely integrated platforms that require in-house cryptographic expertise and multiple management consoles, the Virtru Developer Hub provides one-stop access to tools that enable persistent data protection and consistent policy enforcement across disparate systems and multi-cloud environments. "Companies of all sizes are increasingly faced with skyrocketing data volumes while attempting to manage tens or even hundreds of custom-built applications. Complicating this, IT security teams have poor visibility over where data is flowing, creating the possibility of data theft or misuse," said John Ackerly, CEO, Virtru. "Through our new Developer Hub, developers can take advantage of the Virtru Data Protection Platform and proven, Zero Trust architecture to maintain control of their data wherever it is created or shared." The Virtru Developer Hub enables developers to apply data protection across any platform, device, environment or application. As an example, the combination of Virtru's Data Protection Platform and Intel (News - Alert)® Software Guard Extension (Intel® SGX), a hardware-based trusted execution environment (TEE) technology to help protect application code and data, now empowers developers to easily create TEEs, or enclaves, where data access and sharing can be controlled and audited in order to meet ever-evolving compliance and privacy requirements. Virtru empowers companies to protect data wherever it is created, shared and stored, allowing the dynamic adding and removal of authorized users, processes and devices. The Virtru C++ SDK is optimized for use within Intel SGX to allow enclaves to dynamically request access to any data encrypted by the Virtru Trusted Data Format ( TDF (News - Alert) ), or export data under dynamic policy, allowing controlled export of data from an enclave while maintaining enforcement of policy and controls. Developers looking to take advantage of hardware-based isolation and memory encryption can use the integrated Virtru Software Development Kit (SDK) and Intel SGX. On platforms where Intel SGX is available, the Virtru SDK automaticaly uses Intel SGX for sealing and unsealing data, delivering HSM-like functionality.



"Intel SGX offers unique hardware trusted execution environments to help protect their data," said Jim Gordon, GM Security Ecosystem Strategy & Development, Intel Corporation. "With Virtru's Data Protection Platform, developers can more readily integrate Intel SGX technology into their applications to better protect sensitive information." In addition, the Virtru Developer Hub gives developers the opportunity to build privacy-centric applications across a wide range of use cases, from enabling the secure sharing of data in multi-cloud environments to maintaining the privacy and security of data captured by sensors on Internet of things (IoT) devices and platforms.

"GE Aviation Systems has leveraged the new developer access to the Virtru Data Protection Platform to demonstrate the security and integrity of data collected by the M100 UAS Avionics and ground sensors. We are excited to bring this data security capability to our Government and Commercial Customers," said Stephen Yantko, advanced and special programs, GE Aviation. The Virtru Developer Hub makes it easy to access and implement these core data protection capabilities: Persistent Data Protection Protect any workflow or application where sensitive data is accessed, stored or shared.

Protect any file type or size without constraint, including video, CAD, high-res images and audio.

Maintain data protection in multi-cloud deployments. Integrated Privacy Controls Information rights management capabilities, including data expiration, revocation, watermarking and sharing policies. User-first Technology Secure web-based reader eliminating the need for external recipients to create a new account, install new software or download attachments.

Out-of-the-box dashboard and administrative capabilities for managing policies and maintaining visibility into the data leaving an organization.

Authentication with existing identity. Key Management Options Zero Trust architecture prevents cloud vendors from accessing encryption keys.

Options spanning 100%- SaaS (News - Alert) , on-premises or integration with HSM deployments. Flexible Architecture Add data protection to client-side or server-side workflows.

No vendor lock-in with the open Trusted Data Format and Virtru's software development kit (SDK). The Virtru Developer Hub Privacy-Engineering Challenge is open now through September 30th, 2019. All developers are encouraged to join this friendly, community-oriented challenge and compete by building their most innovative privacy applications. Developers can join the community here and cash prizes will be awarded after the contest closes. About Virtru At Virtru, we understand that data is an organization's most valuable asset and sharing it is critical for business success. But sharing data creates significant risk. We believe no one should have to choose between protecting data and sharing it. We help more than 5,000 organizations, large and small, across almost every industry, protect data wherever it's created or shared so they can collaborate with confidence. Virtru provides the power to get the job done. For more information, visit www.virtru.com or follow us on Twitter (News - Alert) at @virtruprivacy. Visit us on social media: Virtru blog: https://www.virtru.com/blog/

LinkedIn (News - Alert) : https://linkedin.com/company/virtru/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/virtruprivacy View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190807005119/en/

