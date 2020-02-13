[August 07, 2019] New Integrated Antennas Series from Persistent Systems, LLC

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Persistent Systems, LLC ("Persistent") announced today the launch of its powerful, streamlined, tower-mounted Integrated Antenna Series for military, security and civilian users of the Wave Relay® mobile ad hoc network (MANET). The Integrated Antenna Series comprises an S-band and C-band sector antenna as well as a C-band directional antenna—all of which have Wave Relay® MANET radio technology integrated right into the device. The result is: Faster installation,

Longer range,

Wider coverage, and

Connectivity with the enterprise network. "These tower antennas can support a variety of MPU5 MANET radio users, such as military convoys, wildland firefighters, test range personnel, law enforcement, port security, —and especially border security," said Nick Naioti, VP of Business Development at Persistent. "Applications like Border Security require users to operate across thousands of square miles and remain continuously connected to each other and the enterprise," he added. "That means continuous access to live camera feeds and sensor data to positively impact the mission." The directional antenna links communication towers, creating a powerful wireless backbone network, while the sector antennas provide the long rnge and high throughput, establishing a large coverage area. The Wave Relay® MANET radio, which is integrated into the antenna, handles all the data routing, enabling the fixed infrastructure to participate seamlessly in the MANET with mobile MPU5 users.



Designed for installation in just a few minutes, the new Integrated Antenna Series has only one Ethernet cable that provides both power and data connectivity. In addition, the MANET radio is housed in an IP66-rated enclosure on the back of the antenna, that can resist wind, rain, snow, and heat. This eliminates the need for additional weatherproofing. "We wanted a simpler way to execute tower antenna installation given how important these antennas are to certain mission sets," Naioti said

For more information of the Wave Relay® MANET-enabled Integrated Antenna Series, visit https://www.persistentsystems.com/integrated-antenna/. About Persistent Systems, LLC Headquartered in New York City since 2007, Persistent Systems, LLC is a global communications technology company that develops and manufactures a patented and secure Mobile Ad hoc Networking (MANET) system: Wave Relay®. Wave Relay® transmits and receives data, video, voice and other applications under the most difficult conditions. Their suite of products is utilized in Commercial, Military, Government, Industrial, Agriculture, Robotics, and Unmanned Systems markets. Please visit http://www.persistentsystems.com to learn more. Follow Persistent Systems on Twitter to get updates on the latest developments @pswaverelay. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-integrated-antennas-series-from-persistent-systems-llc-300897691.html SOURCE Persistent Systems, LLC

