New Relic Rated Highest in 2019 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Application Performance Monitoring

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based instrumentation platform built to help customers create more perfect software, announced today that the Gartner (News - Alert) Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer': Application Performance Monitoring1 report rates the company highest as a 2019 leader in the Application Performance Monitoring market among vendors with a June 2019 Customers' Choice distinction.

The report recognizes New Relic as highest rated by customers who have purchased, implemented, and used APM (News - Alert) products and services. Most impressively, New Relic's recommendation rating of 92 percent is a significant vote of confidence from some of the largest global enterprises and a fast growing global customer base.

Based off of 749 reviews as of August 6, 2019, New Relic has the highest overall rating of 4.6 out of 5 for the Application Performance Monitoring market among vendors with that Customers' Choice distinction. The company received these reviews, with highlights including:







Introduced New Relic One, the industry's first entity-centric observability platform, in May 2019;

Enhanced the power and reach of the New Relic platform with the acquisition of technology and team members of CoScale, a Belgian company with deep experience monitoring container and microservices environments, with a special focus on Kubernetes;

Advanced AIOps strategy with the acquisition of SignifAI, a Tel Aviv- and Sunnyvale-based event-intelligence company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML);

Was recognized as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring

for the seventh consecutive time, in March 2019; Was named one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Technology by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE;

Delivered a revenue of $479.2 million in fiscal year 2019, up 35 percent compared with fiscal year 2018.

According to Gartner, "Gartner defines Application Performance Monitoring Suites as one or more software and/or hardware components that facilitate monitoring to meet three main functional dimensions: (1) Digital experience monitoring (DEM) (2) Application discovery, tracing and diagnostics (ADTD) (3) Artificial intelligence for IT operations (AIOps) for applications. Gartner continues to include DEM and AIOps for applications as components of our APM suite evaluations, while also evaluating them as a separate markets." To learn more about this definition, please visit https://www.gartner.com/reviews/market/apm.

About Peer Insights

Peer Insights is an online platform of ratings and reviews of IT software and services that are written and read by IT professionals and technology decision-makers. The goal is to help IT leaders make more insightful purchase decisions and help technology providers improve their products by receiving objective, unbiased feedback from their customers. Gartner Peer Insights includes more than 215,000 verified reviews in more than 340 markets. For more information, please visit www.gartner.com/reviews/home.

About New Relic

New Relic is the industry's largest and most comprehensive cloud-based instrumentation platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world's best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world's software run at newrelic.com.

