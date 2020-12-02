[August 06, 2019] New Context's CEO Daniel Riedel Elected to the OASIS Board

New Context, a leading innovator in cybersecurity for highly regulated industries, today announced CEO Daniel Riedel has been elected to the OASIS Board of Directors. "I am humbled and honored to be elected to the OASIS board," says Daniel Riedel, CEO of New Context. "OASIS being a global organization plays a key role in helping foster cross border relationships in technology. As a standards body it seeks to build communication and technology formats that allow for better synchronization of people, products and processes. Global stability comes from clear lines of communication; OASIS helps to provide that support." "OASIS has such important standards, such as STIX, KMIP, MQTT, SAML just to mention a few of the dozens of standards OASIS carries. As we look to engineer software with more rigor and strength across critical infrastructure, OASIS is crucial to helping kee the connected world safe."



OASIS is a nonprofit consortium that drives the development, convergence and adoption of open standards for the global information society. Over the past 4 years, New Context has been heavily involved with developing standards for cyber threat intelligence. "Our dedication to the STIX and TAXII standards within OASIS for example only represents a portion of New Context's vision of 'Keeping the connected world safe,'" said Riedel. "Daniel's experience as a successful entrepreneur is a great asset to the OASIS Board. As a respected member of OASIS for many years, Daniel's standing in cybersecurity and IoT fits well with the OASIS portfolio of standards and open source work," said Gershon Janssen, Chair of the OASIS Board of Directors. "We're excited to have him on our Board and look forward to his contributions."

The eleven-member Board provides governance and strategic direction for the non-profit OASIS consortium comprised of more than 5,000 participants representing over 600 organizations and individual members in more than 65 countries. Daniel's two-year term began on July 24th 2019, representing New Context on a board that includes IBM, Fujitsu, Intel, Kaiser Permanente, Crypsoft, Oracle, Symantec (News - Alert) and Mitre. About New Context: New Context, Inc. is the security innovator for highly regulated industries. Our products and consulting services enable global leaders in energy, government and across the enterprise to build, deploy and maintain Secure Compliant Data Platforms. The company is a leader in DevSecOps, open standards, advancing the development of STIX, TAXII and OpenC2 for security automation as a force multiplier for defenders. New Context and the New Context logo are proprietary trademarks of New Context, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190806005268/en/

