[August 06, 2019] New Sales Tax Report Shows an Increase in Rate Changes in First Six Months of 2019

According to the bi-annual Tax Rate Report issued by Vertex Inc., a leading provider of tax technology and services, there were 335 standard sales tax rate changes in the first half of 2019, a 5% increase from the same period in 2018. In addition, the report shows there have been 6,230 new and changed standard sales and use tax rates over the past 10 years. "The notable increase in standard sales tax rates was primarily due to the addition of new district taxes in California, as well as the creation of seven new taxing counties in various other states. This surge in taxing jurisdictions is not surprising as more districts and counties continue to look for ways to increase tax revenue," said Bernadette Pinamont, Vertex (News - Alert) vice president of tax research. "The rise in rate changes, coupled with the states' enactment of sales tax nexus thresholds for remote sellers and marketplace facilitators, continues to add to the complexity of the U.S. indirect tax landscape." This report from Vertex lists one standard state sales tax change during the first half of 2019: Effective April 1, 2019, Utah increased its rate from 4.700% to 4.850%. Additionally, the combined national sales tax rates average increased slightly to 10.0941%, up from 10.0363% for the same period in 2018. Puerto Rico maintains the highest state sales tax rate at 10.500%.

Indiana, Mississippi, Rhode Island and Tennessee have the second highest state sales tax rate at 7.00%.

Kodiak, Nome nd Wrangell, all in Alaska, and Winter Park, CO have the highest city sales tax rate at 7.000%. Hoonah, Klawock and Selawik, all in Alaska, have the second highest rate of 6.500%.

All areas located within the Coconino County region of the Navajo Indian Reservation in Arizona have the highest combined sales tax rate of 12.900%. This includes Tuba City (including the surrounding areas that are in the To'Nanees'Dizi Local Government).



2,363 new standard sales and use taxes, an average of 225 per year;

3,867 standard sales and use tax changes, an average of 368 per year; and

6,230 standard new and changed sales and use tax rates, an average of 593 per year. To receive a copy of the full report outlining all standard sales and use tax rate changes for 2019 thus far, please contact: Tricia Schafer-Petrecz at tricia.schafer-petrecz@vertexinc.com or 484-595-6142.

