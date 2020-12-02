[August 06, 2019] New Service Launched to Assist Companies with Lower-Paid Employees to Get Out of Student Loan Default and Get Enrolled into Forgiveness Programs

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eduassist.me launched a new business model and software platform to help companies take care of their lower-to-mid paid employees to relieve them of the harsh realities of Federal student loan default and/or enroll them into affordable Income-based Repayment programs, as low as $0/month. "What sets us apart is our core mission to help change lives with a faster, more dramatic, cost-effective solution instead of just making extra payments towards a student loan or shaving off a few dollars a month with a loan refinance", said Lois Preister, head of the Loan Processing Department at Carlsbad, CA-based eduassist.me. "Our unique philosophy is not to pay off the loans faster, but to immediately help reduce loan payments, as much as possible, so that the balance is forgiven with Federal programs." continues Mrs. Preister. Default borrowers are charged an 18% penalty, hundreds or thousands of dollars in collection fees are added, and a very damaging rating on their credit reports. Mrs. Priester goes on to say, "The damage to the borrower's credit results in the same category as that of a bankruptcy and may remain on their credit report for up o 10 years. They cannot qualify for any traditional credit cards, auto loans, mortgages, and they can't go back to school. Even certain professional licenses and driver's licenses may be suspended until the loans are returned to good standing."



By assisting people to get out of default and/or enrolling into a minimal payment, it can be a life-changing and life-long solution to free employees of the crippling trap of student loan default. Student loan default isn't just a "Millennial problem" its everyone across the board in their 40's and 50's, for themselves, and/or Parent Plus loans for their kids.



About eduassist.me

With offices in California and Florida, eduassist.me provides a software platform and experienced professionals to help companies assist their lower-paid employees get out of Federal student loan default and/or enroll them into affordable Income-based Repayment programs. What sets eduassist.me apart is our mission to help change lives with a faster and cost-effective solution by immediately reducing loan payments as much as possible so that the balance is forgiven with Federal programs. Both the sponsoring company and employees may pay significantly less per month than any other student loan repayment program. For more information on how eduassist.me is changing lives, please visit www.eduassist.me. Media Contact:

Thomas Ryan

(760) 530-6860

219274@email4pr.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-service-launched-to-assist-companies-with-lower-paid-employees-to-get-out-of-student-loan-default-and-get-enrolled-into-forgiveness-programs-300896978.html SOURCE eduassist.me

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]