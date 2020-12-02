[August 05, 2019] New Jersey Tech Council Acquires Propelify and Appoints Aaron Price as CEO

The New Jersey Tech Council, the state's largest technology trade organization, announced today that it has appointed Aaron Price as its new CEO, effective immediately, and has also acquired Propelify, one of the largest communities of entrepreneurs and innovators, and the producer of the Propelify Innovation Festival, which draws thousands of innovators to New Jersey each year. Tech Council President James Barrood will remain as a special advisor into the fall. Price started Propelify with the inaugural Innovation Festival in 2016 and a mission to "inspire the tech and innovation community and those who take action - who propel." Since its launch, the Festival has grown into one of the world's largest tech events, convening more than 8,000 entrepreneurs, influencers, and policy makers on the Hoboken waterfront in what Forbes dubbed the "SxSW of the Northeast." This year's event will take place October 3rd on Pier A in Hoboken. Propelify was inspired by Aaron's other focus, the award winning NJ Tech Meetup, the state's largest entrepreneurial community with over 7000 members. Aaron has served as the tech community expert for NJ Governor Phil Murphy, The White House (Obama Administration), the NJ Economic Development Authority, Fast Company, Entrepreneur Magazine, and The Wall Street Journal. A serial entrepreneur, Aaron has founded several technology companies, including deliverU, effordables, weCraft, and livecube. Additionally, he served as the entrepreneur-in-residence at the NYC venture capital firm, DFJ Gotham Ventures With Propelify, the New Jersey Tech Council (NJTC) further strengthens its ability to serve the full spectrum of the state's technology community in advocacy, business development, networking and education. The NJTC represents 500,000 innovators including representation from some of the largest tech companies in the country. Propelify brings to the NJTC many thousands of members of the state's robust entrepreneurial community along with educational content an experiential programming.



"Through Propelify, Aaron has shown himself to be a staunch advocate and vocal cheerleader for New Jersey's technology community. With him at the helm, the New Jersey Tech Council will continue to elevate its mission as an advocate for New Jersey's innovation ecosystem. I'd like to thank Jim Barrood for his stewardship of the organization over the past five years. Jim will continue to be an important voice in the technology community moving forward," shared NJ Governor Phil Murphy. "On behalf of the NJTC, I want to thank Jim for his leadership in further establishing the Council's position within the state and region," said Virginia Ailing, Chairwoman of the NJTC and Managing Director of PNC (News - Alert) Bank. "As the leading authority for the tech ecosystem and economy, the Council, together with Propelify, is in an even stronger position to set the innovation agenda and drive the conversation forward under Aaron's leadership."

"I am thrilled to have the opportunity to lead the New Jersey Tech Council forward and build upon its heritage," said Price. "By combining the NJTC's deep industry roots with Propelify's entrepreneurial community, the NJTC now represents the entire tech ecosystem to empower startup and enterprise innovators alike to accelerate New Jersey's place in the innovation economy. I look forward to collaborating with our members and partners throughout the state, across the Hudson and around the world as we showcase New Jersey as a powerhouse for innovation and entrepreneurship." About the New Jersey Tech Council? The New Jersey Tech Council (www.njtc.org) provides business development, education, networking and recognition opportunities as well as advocacy for the state and region's technology businesses. By collectively representing tech, life science and tech-related companies and organizations as well as the professional firms that support them, the Tech Council has the unique ability to: offer opportunities to learn, network and grow; recognize and promote member companies and their leadership; nurture the tech and STEM talent pipeline critical to growth; provide access to financing sources and additional resources; and advocate and support public policy which strengthens our ecosystem. Founded in 1996, the Tech Council supports the tech, innovation, and entrepreneurial ecosystems across the state and region.? About Propelify Propelify (www.propelify.com) is built to empower innovators. In addition to a robust membership community, custom content and bespoke events, the organization is best known for the Propelify Innovation Festival that unites innovators and entrepreneurs to advance their businesses and careers. The Propelify Innovation Festival welcomes 8,000+ attendees, hundreds of exhibitors, and world-renowned speakers like Arianna Huffington, Gary Vaynerchuk, James Altucher, Beth Comstock, NJ Gov Phil Murphy, and many more. The gathering features talks, tech, drones, investors, VR, AI, a startup competition, music, food, and drinks, earning a recognition from Forbes as "The SXSW (News - Alert) of the Northeast." View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005599/en/

