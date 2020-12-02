[August 05, 2019] NEWS ADVISORY: Gen-Z Consortium to Showcase Latest Multi-vendor Rack Design and Gen-Z Technology Hardware and Software at Flash Memory Summit 2019

Gen-Z Consortium: WHO: Gen-Z Consortium - an industry organization developing a secure open-systems interconnect designed to provide high-speed, low-latency, memory-semantic access to data and devices. Established in 2016, the Consortium has since grown to 70 members and has released nine specifications - including the Core Specification 1.0 - and five draft specifications, which enable the development of products enabling Gen-Z technology solutions. The specifications, along with a collection of white papers and other learning materials, are available for public download on the Consortium's website. WHAT: The Gen-Z Consortium will be showcasing its latest multi-vendor rack demonstration featuring disaggregated modular, pluggable DRAM drives in Booth #739. Additional demonstrations in the booth include media box architecture, open-source software, connector solutions, and the first showing of the 3.0" 256GB Gen-Z modular form factor. Representatives of the Consortium will be presenting during the Summit as follows: Gen-Z: Memory's Best Friend - Breaking Down the Processor-Memory Interlock , presented by Valerie Padilla, Technolgy Strategist, Dell EMC (News - Alert) - Tuesday, 8/6 at 8:30 AM

, presented by Valerie Padilla, Technolgy Strategist, Dell EMC (News - Alert) - Tuesday, 8/6 at 8:30 AM The Impact of Persistent Memory on Interconnects and Fabrics , presented by Kurtis Bowman, President, Gen-Z Consortium - Wednesday 8/7 at 8:30 AM

, presented by Kurtis Bowman, President, Gen-Z Consortium - Wednesday 8/7 at 8:30 AM Gen-Z: Built-In Security for the Data-Centric World , presented by Michael Krause, VP/Fellow, HPE - Wednesday, 8/7 at 4:35 PM

, presented by Michael Krause, VP/Fellow, HPE - Wednesday, 8/7 at 4:35 PM Integrating the Gen-Z Interface Into Your Applications, presented by Bastien Heneffe, PLDA - Wednesday, 8/7 at 4:35 PM



WHERE: Flash Memory Summit 2019 - Santa Clara Convention Center, Santa Clara, CA (News - Alert) Gen-Z booth: #739

WHEN: August 6-8, 2019 WHY: The Gen-Z Consortium has grown significantly since its establishment in 2016. With 70 member companies representing all segments of the industry, the Consortium is an inclusive, open ecosystem dedicated to developing innovative solutions for the challenges facing the modern data center. Current board members include AMD (News - Alert) , Arm, Cray, Dell EMC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IDT, IntelliProp, Mellanox, Micron, Microsemi, Samsung, SK Hynix and Xilinx. Gen-Z's enabling of a composable and disaggregated infrastructure provides many end-user benefits, including increased agility, efficient operation and unlocked data value. Security is also built into the Gen-Z fabric, ensuring valuable data is protected. Visit the Gen-Z booth to learn how the Gen-Z Consortium is creating a new data-access technology that is providing opportunities for innovative solutions that are open, efficient, secure, and cost-effective. Additional Information: If you are interested in meeting with a Gen-Z representative at Flash Memory Summit 2019, schedule a meeting here. For more information on the Gen-Z Consortium and Gen-Z technology, visit www.genzconsortium.org. Updates posted on Twitter (@genzconsortium) and LinkedIn (News - Alert) . View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005082/en/

