[August 01, 2019] New World of Hyatt Mobile App Provides Loyalty Members With a More Personalized and Seamless Travel Experience

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) today announced a redesigned World of Hyatt mobile app with new features that enable loyalty members to customize their stays and provide a more seamless experience throughout their travel journey. Available on both iOS and Android systems and exclusively for loyalty members, the new World of Hyatt app is anchored in single swipe navigation, allowing members to easily view and access all app features and hotel services. Members are also able to manage all of their World of Hyatt account details, including available points, benefits and awards balances. "As mobile bookings continue to increase, the new World of Hyatt app is designed to deliver ease of use and will lay the foundation for an increasingly personalized experience. We are adding to the number of ways in which we are listening to and caring for our members," said Julia Vander Ploeg, senior vice president, global head of digital, Hyatt. "We view technology as a way to scale care for our members, and the mobile app relaunch is a step forward in our journey to provide more ways to engage with Hyatt across its digital channels." Building on key app functions - including the ability to search and book more than 900 hotels, view upcoming and past reservations, and track progress toward tier status and Milestone Rewards - the new World of Hyatt app features allow members to: Access and stream personal content directly to the in-room TV through Chromecast without the need to enter additional credentials*

Unlock guestrooms and public spaces via Hyatt Mobile Entry*

Quickly make requests directly to the hotel and receive feedback in real-time via a new chat option*

Request items directly to guestrooms

Access the schedule of meetings and events happening at the hotel during the member's stay "We heard from our members that they wanted more from the World of Hyatt app and today's relaunch incorporates key functionality that aligns with member needs and preferences," said Amy Weinberg, senior vice president, World of Hyatt. "For some members, maintaining their routine while traveling is dependent on knowing more about the hotels' workout facilities or simply being able to watch their favorite shows via Chromecast. For others, they want to easily navigate the destination and the hotel that they are visiting, from dining to transportation to local activities, as well as quick ways to dialogue with the hotel directly. The relaunched app is another way we are adding value for and extending care to our members throughout their travel journeys by adding more relevancy before, during and after their stays, and making it easier to explore Hyatt's growing brand portfolio." New World of Hyatt Mobile App Offer: As part of the app relaunch, World of Hyatt members have the opportunity to earn 500 Bonus Points per qualifying stay booked at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts,M life Rewards destinations, and Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) destinations through the World of Hyatt app. Qualifying stays must be completed between August 1 and September 30, 2019. To join World of Hyatt for free, please visit worldofhyatt.com.



To download the new World of Hyatt app, please visit the Apple store or Google Play store. *Available at select locations with increasing availability at Hyatt hotels worldwide.

Terms & Conditions Offer valid for 500 Bonus Points for each qualifying stay booked by World of Hyatt members through the World of Hyatt app and completed between August 1 and September 30, 2019 at participating Hyatt hotels and resorts, M life Rewards destinations, and Small Luxury Hotels of the World destinations. Must be a World of Hyatt member in good standing at time of booking and stay, provide your World of Hyatt membership number when booking, and either pay an Eligible Rate or redeem a free night award for at least one night of your stay. Stays booked through channels other than the World of Hyatt app are not eligible for this offer. Only one point bonus may be earned per member, per stay, regardless of the number of rooms booked. Please allow 3-4 weeks after stay is completed for World of Hyatt Bonus Points to be credited to your Account. About World of Hyatt World of Hyatt is Hyatt's award-winning guest loyalty program uniting the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, Joie de Vivre®, tommie™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brands on a global scale. Members who book directly through Hyatt channels can enjoy personalized care and access to distinct benefits including Guest of Honor, confirmed suite upgrades at time of booking, diverse wellbeing offerings, mobile key and exclusive member rates. With more than 16 million members, World of Hyatt offers a variety of ways to earn and redeem points for hotel stays, dining and spa services, wellbeing-focused experiences through the FIND platform, offerings through Hyatt's wellbeing brands Exhale and Miraval; as well as the benefits of Hyatt's strategic loyalty collaborations with American Airlines AAdvantage®, Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ and MGM Resorts International. About Hyatt Hotels Corporation Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 19 premier brands. As of June 30, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 875 properties in over 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, Joie de Vivre®, tommie™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members.

