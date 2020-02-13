[August 01, 2019] New York Technology Industry Executive Angel L. Piñeiro Jr. Named CompTIA Member of the Year

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A New York technologist whose commitment to diversity, inclusion and offering a helping hand to others is respected by peers throughout the information technology (IT) industry has been selected as the Member of the Year by CompTIA, the world's leading technology association. Angel L. Piñeiro Jr., senior vice president for technology services at Agilant Solutions, Inc., in Port Washington, N.Y., will be honored by his industry colleagues next week in Las Vegas at CompTIA's ChannelCon 2019, the IT industry's premier annual conference for education, networking and partnering. "Angel is a literal angel," said Nancy Hammervik, executive vice president for industry relations at CompTIA. "Where Angel goes, good things are sure to happen." Piñero is a 20-plus year member, champion and volunteer for CompTIA. In that time he has been engaged in virtually every aspect of the association; from its professional certification program and member communities to public advocacy and philanthropy.



"Angel is a true advocate and ambassador who gives his time and expertise unreservedly to CompTIA," said Tracy Pound, managing director at Maximity and a member of the CompTIA Board of Directors. "The support he's given to making CompTIA's communities and initiatives a success spans many years and echoes the values and mission of CompTIA through and through. He is without doubt, a most worthy winner of CompTIA's Member of the Year award." "Angel is a very strong voice for diversity in tech," Hammervik noted. "He was one of the first men to join our Advancing Women in Technology Community, and he's been a strong force in the Advancing Diversity in Technology group."

Piñeiro is also strongly committed to improving and safeguarding the future tech workforce. He's been invited to the White House by two different presidents and has appeared before Congress to discuss career opportunities in the technology field. He is a strong proponent of the CompTIA Future Leaders community, which offers mentorship, networking and support for new generations of IT industry leaders. His evangelization on behalf of opportunities also extends to younger generations, according to Hammervik, who participated in an event Piñeiro organized earlier this year. "He brought together 400 students from the Bronx and opened their eyes to opportunities in technology," she recalled. "He empowered these kids to believe that they can be anyone they want to be. I know he changed lives there." Piñeiro will be recognized as Member of the Year during a ceremony at ChannelCon on Monday, August 5. That same day he will be interviewed by Hammervik on his career in tech. About CompTIA The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. www.comptia.org. Contact:

