[August 01, 2019]

New York, Texas, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania Each Feature More Than 100 of the Top B2B Companies in the U.S.

WASHINGTON, August 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report by Clutch, the leading B2B ratings and reviews firm, finds that New York, Texas, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania contain thriving B2B industries.

The states lay claim to the following number of the best B2B firms:

New York : 250

: 250 Texas : 209

: 209 Massachusetts : 136

: 136 Pennsylvania : 106

Washington (93), Oregon (77), and Virginia (69) also contain a significant number of the top B2B firms in the report.

Other states featured include Maine (6), Maryland (41), Michigan (37), Minnesota (48), Missouri (34), Montana (3), Nebraska (8), Nevada (15), New Hampshire (6), New Jersey (60), New Mexico (2), North Carolina (47), North Dakota (3), Ohio (41), Oklahoma (17), Rhode Island (10), South Carolina (25), South Dakota (1), Tennessee (38), Utah (40), Vermont (2), West Virginia (1), Wisconsin (19), and Wyoming (2).

All companies offer either advertising and marketing, development, creative and design, IT, or business-facing services.

"Businesses seeking outside services want to know that the service provider they pick will communicate well, understand their business, and produce high-quality results," said Clutch's Head of Marketing Sarah Patrick. "Clutch conducts its research to let businesses in every state more easily pick a service provider that best matches their needs."

Clutch's research is based on:

The satisfaction of former clients collected via in-depth phone interviews

The companies' specific service offerings and areas of industry expertise

The companies' ability to stand out in their respective markets

The report analyzed B2B firms in 31 U.S. states. Last month, Clutch published research on the remaining 19 states.

The specific top B2B firms can be found in the following lists:

The results are a snapshot of Clutch's Leaders Matrices on July 19, 2019. Rankings are dynamic and may not reflect the rankings currently listed on Clutch's website.

About Clutch

A B2B research, ratings, and reviews firm in the heart of Washington, D.C., Clutch connects small and medium businesses with the best-fit agencies, software, or consultants they need to tackle business challenges together and with confidence. Clutch's methodology compares business service providers and software in a specific market based on verified client reviews, services offered, work quality, and market presences.

