[August 01, 2019] New Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Website Receives Third Award

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency's (ALEA) official website, ALEA.gov underwent a major redesign in January 2019. The improved website, which is designed, hosted and maintained by Alabama Interactive, has already been recognized by award competitions this year. Most recently it won a gold dotCOMM award. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international award competition recognized ALEA.gov in the government website category for its creative use of technology to create a seamless user experience. The website's strategic design provides visitors with agency information in a direct manner to increase ease of use and improve the interactions between citizens and ALEA. This includes a smart search feature that quickly predicts results site wide and a mega navigational menu on the homepage to include key information in a centralized location. These solutions provide citizens with information quickly, which helps reduce agency phone calls and citizen frustrations to create an overall enjoyable experience wit the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.



ALEA.gov has also been recognized this year by the Horizon Interactive and Communicator Awards competitions. About the dotCOMM Awards

About Alabama Interactive Alabama Interactive is the official digital government solutions provider for the state of Alabama. The company builds and manages interactive government services on behalf of the state and is a wholly owned subsidiary of firm NIC (News - Alert) (NASDAQ: EGOV). About NIC ? NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) is the nation's premier provider of innovative digital government solutions and secure payment processing, which help make government interactions more accessible for everyone through technology. The family of NIC companies has developed a library of more than 13,000 digital government services for more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. Among these solutions is the ground-breaking personal assistant for government, Gov2Go, delivering citizens personalized reminders and a single platform for all government interactions. More information is available at www.egov.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190801005126/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]