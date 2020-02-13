[August 01, 2019] New Jersey, Delaware and Louisiana Homeowners Are Most at Risk from Climate Change

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Changing climate phenomena, such as rising sea levels, increased temperatures and heat waves, hurricanes and droughts, have grave financial implications for homeowners according to a new ValuePenguin.com study. While coastal states like California and Florida have a lot of at-risk homes, the study found that there were some states with an unexpectedly high proportion of at-risk homes: Key Findings: States With The Largest Share Of At-Risk Homes In The Near-Future: Homeowners in Louisiana , New Jersey , Delaware , Maryland , South Carolina , Florida , Connecticut , New Hampshire and Alabama are predicted to have the largest share of at-risk homes by 2030.

Homeowners in , , , , , , , and are predicted to have the largest share of at-risk homes by 2030. Climate Change Will Make Insurance More Expensive: Climate volatility has already impacted home and flood insurance rates in past years through destructive hurricanes and violent wildfires. Recent episodes, such as Hurricane Harvey in Texas and the 2017 California wildfire season - which saw some insurers raise rates by as much as 27.5% - illustrate how home insurance rates will continue to increase as insurers pay out more high value of claims due to the growing frequency of extreme weather events.

Climate volatility has already impacted home and flood insurance rates in past years through destructive hurricanes and violent wildfires. Recent episodes, such as Hurricane Harvey in and the 2017 California wildfire season - which saw some insurers raise rates by as much as 27.5% - illustrate how home insurance rates will continue to increase as insurers pay out more high value of claims due to the growing frequency of extreme weather events. Homeowners Face Tough Choies: Homeowners in areas particularly vulnerable to floods or fires face the tough choice of paying thousands of dollars more each year for insurance and repairs, or moving to a safer location. Some state and local governments offer relocation programs, which use federal and local government funds to buy out flood-prone properties at market price, allowing residents to get fair value for their homes and move to a less-vulnerable area - however, this isn't an option available to all vulnerable homeowners.



https://www.valuepenguin.com/home-insurance-most-risk-climate-change



