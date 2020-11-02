[July 30, 2019] New Cryptocurrency themed casino games released by CasinoWebScripts

DALLAS, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After the success of last year's cryptocurrency themed slot game, Bitcoin Billion, CasinoWebScripts has released three more games that enrich their crypto games collection: a dice game and two tile-guessing games, similar to the ultra-popular Minesweeper. Crypto Diceometer is a provably fair dice game with simple rules and exciting animations that rewards players who guess the correct sum on the dices which pop up on the screen. The sum must fall within an interval which the player must select before the dice are thrown. The arcade-style game does not require any gambling skills, so any novice or professional player can enjoy it. Crypto Persian Prince, a provably fair tile-guessing game, comes with a theme inspired by the mystic tales of the Arabian nights. Players will have to test their luck by revealing as many magic lamps as possible, without coming across the thief. Some lucky ones might even hit the jackpot! Rock Paper Scissors Tile-Adventures is similar to Crypto Persian Prince,but with unique rules, where the player must select Rock, Paper or Scissors and reveal a tile that he can beat with his selection. For example, if the player selects Rock, he must reveal Scissors to win. The purpose of the game is to reveal as many winning tiles as possible.



The games described above are currently part of a bitcoin casino starter package which also contains the GLI-19 certified gaming software developed by CasinoWebScripts, for a price that makes it the best deal that is currently available on the market for opening a bitcoin-based online casino. Because the cryptocurrency market has regained its high value, there are plans for CasinoWebScripts to release more games that are dedicated to this segment of gambling. On top of this, we will be able to see in the next few months a new version of Slot Tournaments, new card games and other unique titles.

CasinoWebScripts is an online gaming development company which specializes in creating online and mobile casino games and software, with an experience of 10 years on the online gaming scene. The company provides a wide variety of gaming solutions, including mobile and online real-money casinos, cryptocurrency casinos, sweepstakes and many more customized solutions upon request. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cryptocurrency-themed-casino-games-released-by-casinowebscripts-300892620.html SOURCE CasinoWebScripts

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]