[July 25, 2019] New TV Show Coming Bringing Back American Bandstand Platform

ATLANTA, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Divide LLC announced today that it is producing a new live stream dance show called Open Divide, www.OpenDivide.com, using the same platform as the iconic tv shows Soul Train and American Bandstand. The show will feature guest dancers dancing to pop songs playing in the background with an emcee and social media moderator. The goal is to have the dancers become top influencers in fashion by tweeting and posting what they are wearing and communicating live on social media platforms during the live stream. Included in the show will be a fashion show with a guest designer showing their collection on a runway, a guest DJ, a guestdrag queen lip syncing to one song and a guest pop song performer, as well as a take on the infamous Soul Train line dance. All the talent, including the dancers, DJs, designers, models, emcees, social media moderators and drag queens will be chosen based on how many "likes" their audition video gets on the Open Divide Facebook and Instagram pages.



"I am hoping the show will unite America to some small degree as no politics will be allowed or voiced on the show, except on dancer's clothing from both sides of the aisle," says Jeffrey Taylor Johnson, with Open Divide LLC. "If a dancer wants to wear a MAGA hat or I AM WITH THEM tee, as long as it is not crude or racist, will be allowed. All people dancing together will show unity among the division and hopefully bring everyone together and open their ears to both sides without unfriending folks." ABOUT OPEN DIVIDE LLC

Open Divide LLC, based in Atlanta GA, is new to entertainment production and Open Divide is their first production. The Open Divide dance show will be produced in a studio in Atlanta and broadcast using Facebook Live worldwide. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-tv-show-coming-bringing-back-american-bandstand-platform-300890531.html SOURCE Open Divide LLC

