[July 25, 2019] New "RI Marketplace" Makes it Easy for Canadians to Find Responsible Investment Products and Services

The Responsible Investment Association (RIA) has launched the RI Marketplace, an online tool for investors and market participants who are seeking responsible investment (RI) advice, investment options and related services. The RI Marketplace is the first platform of its kind in Canada, providing a user-friendly online directory of RI products and services available to Canadian retail and institutional investors. RI products and services are featured in three main categories: Investment Products : More than 150 mutual funds, ETFs, GICs, pooled products, separately managed accounts, and segregated funds dedicated to RI.

: More than 150 mutual funds, ETFs, GICs, pooled products, separately managed accounts, and segregated funds dedicated to RI. Investment Advice : An interactive map of financial advisors from across Canada and listings of financial institutions and asset managers with RI expertise.

: An interactive map of financial advisors from across Canada and listings of financial institutions and asset managers with RI expertise. Service Providers: Research companies, consultants, engagement services, lawyers, insurance, custodians and others with RI services. "It is now easier than ever to be a responsible investor, regardless of account size," said Dustyn Lanz, CEO of the RIA. "We're thrilled to make responsible investing more accessible to Canadian investors and market participants, and we will continue to develop the RI Marketplace further as he market grows and evolves."



Canadian investors are more interested in responsible investing than ever. Research suggests that 81% of Canadian retail investors would like their financial services provider to inform them about responsible investments that are aligned with their values and 87% of Canadian institutional investors are expecting moderate to high levels of growth in RI over the next two years. In addition to the RI Marketplace, the RIA has launched a digital magazine to provide expert perspectives on practical topics related to responsible investing ranging from timely ESG news to op-eds on industry trends.

The RIA partnered with local web development firm, PixelCarve, to develop and deliver the new website and its core features including the RI Marketplace. About the Responsible Investment Association

The Responsible Investment Association (RIA) is a nonprofit, membership-based organization dedicated to the advancement of responsible investment in Canada. The RIA's membership is composed of over 300 institutional investors and investment professionals who practice and support responsible investing. To learn more about the RIA, please visit www.riacanada.ca. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190725005100/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]