[July 24, 2019] New Horizons Computer Learning Centers Earns Its First 2019 Top 20 Learning Provider from The Learning & Performance Institute

TAMPA, Fla., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Horizons Computer Learning Centers announced today that it has earned the 2019 Top 20 Learning Provider designation from The Learning & Performance Institute (LPI). The LPI is a leading authority in learning efficacy, recognizing the "demonstrable impact of learning on individual and organizational performance." Since 1995, the Learning and Performance Institute has consulted with, evaluated, and mentored thousands of organizations world-wide to help them build internal capability and deliver notable performance improvement. This is done through the LPI's "Performance Through Learning" program: a continuous consultative framework that prioritizes outcomes over delivery, focuses on the value, efficacy and business impact of learning, aligns competencies with organizational strategy and goals, and leads to accreditation by the LPI. Organizations undergoing the Performance Through Learning program have a clear roadmap by which to build their capability and adapt their strategy for continual success. They demonstrate a strog customer value proposition and have a corporate culture that instills confidence throughout sales and marketing, to delivery and after-sales support. They are passionate and committed to developing their staff, their products, their market reach, and their performance.



"It's an honor to be recognized as a Top 20 Learning Provider by the Learning and Performance Institute," said Shelley Morris, Chief Operating Officer. "New Horizons has demonstrated expertise and experience in the training industry, and our breadth of courses and quality of training is a direct example of this." In 2018, the LPI also awarded New Horizons Computer Learning Centers its highest designation of "Excellent" for its innovative Center for Leadership and Development program. This comes as a result of a rigorous assessment that found that New Horizons' professional development training offers real-world validation with top-rated materials, the highest standard of delivery, and a superb learning experience across its entire suite of Leadership & Professional Development courses.

About New Horizons Computer Learning Centers:

New Horizons IT and Business Training solutions have kept businesses—from startups to global enterprises—ahead of the technology curve for over 35 years. With more than 70 locations in North America, the New Horizons Franchise network spans six continents and over 35 countries embracing many cultures and languages. New Horizons provides measurable return on any company's training investment while our learning methods meet the styles, demands and schedules of management and employees. New Horizons combines the resources of the world's largest IT training company with the responsiveness of a local partner. New Horizons is certified as a Microsoft Partner with a Gold Learning competency, Cisco Partner for Learning Solutions, CompTIA Authorized Platinum Partner, and VMware Authorized Training Center.

