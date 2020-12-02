[July 24, 2019] New Over-the-Air Solution to Enhance Performance, Driver Productivity and Vehicle Health Management Now Available

Omnitracs, LLC, a global pioneer of fleet management solutions to transportation and logistics companies, today announced a technology collaboration with Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI), a global power leader. Together, Omnitracs and Cummins are offering a new solution to use existing hardware to perform Cummins-powered engine calibrations updates remotely. This offering is another step in continuing Omnitracs' goal of empowering drivers and managers through technology. With repairs and maintenance now accounting for 10 percent of overall vehicle operating costs, fleets are looking for innovative ways to reduce this overhead. Critical calibration updates can also be challenging to coordinate, and often result in missed updates or unplanned downtime. Cummins over-the-air programming (OTAP) solution, Connected Software Updates, allows drivers to receive engine control unit (ECU) software updates remotely, leveraging their existing Omnitracs hardware. These combined technologies create a competitive differentiator and significant advantage for our joint clients. "Cummins is committed to developing innovative and dependable solutions for our global customers. Connected Software Updates enables uptime and reliability, with market leading download speeds," said Todd Mysak, Cummins Director of Digital Business Development. "We are excited to be working with Omnitracs to provide our joint customers with the latest in over-the-air solutions." With this new offering, customers of Omnitracs and Cummins will benefit from the following: Improved maintenance logistics - all drivers across an entire leet can receive critical ECU software updates over the air instead of having to bring trucks in for updates.

Reduction in vehicle downtime - customers can avoid approximately 2.3 days of vehicle downtime at an average cost-plus loss of revenue of $1,000 per day.

Increased compliance - making critical updates when needed will ensure vehicles are healthy and running at peak performance.

Optimized vehicles - ability to optimize fleet for specific driving conditions will boost fuel efficiency, vehicle performance, and vehicle health.



"Omnitracs is dedicated to building relationships that help us to innovate for our customers - now and in the future," said Scott Sparr, Product Manager at Omnitracs. "Our industry is undergoing a fundamental shift, and we need to work together to deliver technologies that aide fleets through this new digital era. Cummins Connected Software Updates combined with Omnitracs fleet management platform will deliver notable improvements on vehicle downtime, increase productivity, and drive down costs." Omnitracs will provide over-the-air software updates on Cummins engines that were built in 2017 or later. This turn-key solution is available immediately and will be included for customers through the remainder of 2019. To be eligible for this program, customers must be utilizing the Omnitracs Enterprise Services (ES) platform with an installed Intelligent Vehicle Gateway (News - Alert) (IVG) and an Extended Fault Monitoring subscription.

The two companies plan to expand the service over the next few years, with a focus on tailored environmental and route updates. About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business units that design, manufacture, distribute and service a broad portfolio of power solutions. The company's products range from diesel and natural gas engines to hybrid and electric platforms, as well as related technologies, including battery systems, fuel systems, controls, air handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.A.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 62,600 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves customers in approximately 190 countries and territories through a network of approximately 600 company-owned and independent distributor locations and over 7,600 dealer locations and earned about $2.1 billion on sales of $23.8 billion in 2018. See how Cummins is powering a world that's Always On by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/always-on. Follow Cummins on Twitter (News - Alert) at https://twitter.com/cummins and on YouTube (News - Alert) at https://www.youtube.com/user/CumminsInc. About Omnitracs, LLC

Omnitracs, LLC is a global pioneer of trucking solutions for all business models. Omnitracs' more than 1,000 employees deliver software-as-a-service-based solutions to help over 14,000 customers manage nearly 1,100,000 assets in more than 70 countries. The company pioneered the use of commercial vehicle telematics 30 years ago and serves today as a powerhouse of innovative, intuitive technologies. Omnitracs transforms the transportation industry through technology and insight, featuring best-in-class solutions for compliance, safety and security, productivity, telematics and tracking, transportation management (TMS), planning and delivery, data and analytics, and professional services. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005095/en/

