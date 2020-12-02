[July 23, 2019] New Wireless Innovation Forum Report Addresses Spectrum Sharing Management Technologies in Dynamic Spectrum Sharing

The Wireless Innovation Forum, a non-profit international industry association dedicated to driving the future of radio communications and systems worldwide, today announced the new report Application of Spectrum (News - Alert) Sharing Management Technologies in Dynamic Spectrum Sharing, led by Mark Gibson of CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM). Additional contributors to the report include representatives from Ericsson (News - Alert) (NASDAQ: ERIC), Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL), CRC, WISPA and RED Technologies. The was approved by Forum membership and is available publicly here: http://bit.ly/SSinDSA. "The Forum is very pleased to make public this extensive report on such an important topic in wireless communications right now," said Bruce Oberlies, President of the Forum and Sr. Director of Advanced Technology in the Products organization of Motorola (News - Alert) Solutions. "There is no question that spectrum sharing can and will result in more efficient spectrum utilization, as outlined in the report. The depth of information gathered in this one document will serve as a great resource to those involved in the dynamic spectrum sharing value chain, from regulators to operators." With wireless operators under constant pressure to expand network capacity and enhance network speed and performance, spectrum sharing management technologies are becoming more common. This report focuses specifically on applications of these technologies in other bands and presents the challenges and benefits of sharing in several bands while takin into consideration a number of factors including types of incumbents in the band, how the bands are used and the nature of usage. Business models for existing shared bands and possible bands in the future are discussed along with key performance indicators to evaluate the sharing arrangements in a band. The intent of the report is to provide better understanding on the bands that might be applicable for sharing and present various sharing approaches (licensed, lightly licensed, unlicensed registered) for these bands. Sharing management technologies, frameworks and approaches reviewed in the report include:



Geo-location database assisted operation

TV White Space

Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS)

Licensed Shared Access (LSA) The report concludes with eight recommendations for ITU-R, regulators, standards development organizations, equipment manufacturers, spectrum sharing management technologies providers, spectrum users, research institutions and universities and industry/trade associations. The WInnForum has several working groups focusing on projects related to SCA, Spectrum Innovation and Advanced Technologies. Visit http://www.WirelessInnovation.org to learn more. Individuals or organizations wishing to participate in WInnForum Working Groups should contact Lee Pucker at Lee.Pucker@WirelessInnovation.org.

About the Wireless Innovation (News - Alert) Forum Established in 1996, The Wireless Innovation Forum (SDR Forum Version 2.0) is a non-profit mutual benefit corporation dedicated to advocating for spectrum innovation, and advancing radio technologies that support essential or critical communications worldwide. Members bring a broad base of experience in Software Defined Radio (SDR), Cognitive Radio (CR) and Dynamic Spectrum Access (DSA) technologies in diverse markets and at all levels of the wireless value chain to address emerging wireless communications requirements. To learn more about The Wireless Innovation Forum, its meetings and membership benefits, visit www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsors Motorola Solutions, Leonardo and Thales. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005829/en/

