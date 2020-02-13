[July 23, 2019] New EV Fast Charger in Cache Creek Connects EV Drivers to Northern B.C.

CACHE CREEK, BC, July 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Canadians' quality of life is deeply tied to the environment. That is why Canada is investing in clean transportation options while making life more affordable and building resilient communities. Member of Parliament for Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon, Jati Sidhu, on behalf of Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, today participated in the official opening of an electric vehicle (EV) fast charging station in Cache Creek, B.C. The station will connect EV drivers to the north of the province all the way to Prince George. Earlier this year, the Government of Canada announced funding for the station as part of a larger $1.15-million investment to build 23 EV fast chargers across B.C. The station, built by British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority, is partially funded by Natural Resources Canada's Electric Vehicle and Alternative Fuel Infrastructure Deployment Initiative. The Government of B.C. is also contributing $575,000 toward these 23 fast chargers through its Clean Energy Vehicle Public Fast Charging Program. This is part of the Government of Canada's $182.5-million investment to build a coast-to-coast charging network for EVs and support other zero- and low-carbon demonstration and deployment projects, as well as develop binational (Canada and the United States) codes and standards. Over 800 EV fast chargers are already built or being planned, with hundreds more expected over the next two years. Through Budget 2019, a further $130 million is being invested in charging infrastructure, and a new ncentive, worth up to $5,000, is available for Canadians who purchase or lease an eligible electric or hydrogen-fuelled vehicle.



Canada's climate plan includes over 50 measures to protect the environment and leave a healthier planet for future generations, including actions to protect our oceans, phase out coal-fired electricity, invest in renewables and public transit and reduce plastic pollution. Zero-emission vehicles are a key part of Canada's plan to combat climate change, while growing the economy. Quotes

"Electric vehicles are an important part of Canada's clean energy future. This is why we continue to invest in infrastructure needed for easy, fast charging and widespread adoption of low-emission vehicles — giving British Columbians and all Canadians cleaner options on the roads." Jati Sidhu,

Member of Parliament for Mission–Matsqui–Fraser Canyon "We're pleased to add this fast charging station in Cache Creek as it will allow EV drivers to connect with more communities in the province. Electric vehicles are a great option for British Columbians looking to reduce their impact on the environment because we generate 98 percent clean electricity." Chris O'Riley

President and Chief Operating Officer, BC Hydro Quick Facts To support the transition to a low-carbon transportation system, the Government of Canada has set targets for sales of zero-emission vehicles in Canada , which are: 10 percent of new light-duty vehicle sales to be zero-emission vehicles by 2025, 30 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2040.

has set targets for sales of zero-emission vehicles in , which are: 10 percent of new light-duty vehicle sales to be zero-emission vehicles by 2025, 30 percent by 2030 and 100 percent by 2040. Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes and Canada's rural and northern communities. Associated Links Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program – Natural Resources Canada

Zero-Emission Vehicle – Transport Canada

EVAFIDI Successful Applicants

Travelling with an Electric Vehicle

Electric Charging and Alternative Fuelling Stations Locator

Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Demonstrations Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan) SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]