[July 23, 2019] New Report Indicates Vast Majority of Physicians Want to be More Involved in Health System Digital Patient Access Initiatives

Kyruus, the leader in provider search and scheduling solutions for health systems, today announced results from a survey of 200 primary care and specialty physicians designed to uncover provider viewpoints on health system digital patient access initiatives. The findings, published in a new report, Provider Perspectives on Digital Access, show that the majority of providers want to participate in digital initiatives, but often feel left out of the process. For example, 91% of those listed on their health system's website say they want to be more involved in the management of their profiles. The survey findings indicate that providers recognize the organizational imperative for health systems to offer a more modern consumer experience online, but want more control and communication around related projects. 90% of respondents acknowledge that their find-a-doctor profile is very or extremely important for patient acquisition and referrals, but almost half were not involved in the creation of their personal profile. Unsurprisingly, 41% are dissatisfied or only somewhat satisfied with how their profile represents them, with accuracy and lack of differentiation among their top concerns. The study suggests that engaging providers proactively in digital initiatives can help health systems engener their support and boost the effectiveness of efforts to enhance patient access. Additional pertinent findings include:



63% of providers think patient ratings and reviews are very or extremely important for patient acquisition, while others question their validity and relevance

64% of respondents are not yet offering online scheduling despite the fact that almost half of this group is at least somewhat interested in implementing it

94% of providers see room for improvement when it comes to communication from their health system around patient access initiatives "There's a prevalent misconception that physicians are resistant to change, particularly when it comes to digital innovation," said Dr. Graham Gardner, CEO at Kyruus. "The survey findings dispel this notion and demonstrate that they are actually eager to help manage their digital presence. This aligns with what we observe at health systems across the country - proactive clinical engagement is key to the success of digital access initiatives." Kyruus engaged Wakefield Research to conduct the survey of 100 PCPs and 100 specialists in May 2019. All participants are employed by a hospital or health system, see patients in an ambulatory setting, have been in practice for a year or more, and spend at least 20 hours per week seeing patients. To learn more, download the free report.

About Kyruus Kyruus delivers industry-defining provider search and scheduling solutions that help health systems match patients with the right providers across their enterprise-wide access points. Serving more than 225,000 providers across leading health systems nationwide, the Kyruus ProviderMatch® suite of solutions-for consumers, access centers, and care settings-enables a modern and consistent patient experience, while optimizing provider utilization. The company's award-winning provider data management platform powers each of the ProviderMatch solutions and transforms how health systems understand and manage their provider networks. To find out why a Better Match Means Better Care®, visit www.kyruus.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190723005056/en/

