New Project Puts Standardized Outcomes Measures for Depression into Real-World Use, from Registries to the Clinic

BOSTON, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- OM1, a leading health outcomes and technology company, today announced it is has been awarded the CAPSTONE - Outcome Measure Harmonization and Data Infrastructure for Patient Centered Outcomes Research in Depression project by the U.S. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ). Under this contract, OM1 and its provider partners, the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM), the American Psychiatric Association (APA), and health systems, will work to implement standardized outcomes measures for depression in research and clinical settings for better informed decision making. The project will implement standardized outcomes measures for depression in two patient registries (the ABFM's PRIME Registry and the APA's PsychPRO registry) and in health systems. The project will demonstrate the ability to collect standardized outcomes from electronic health record (EHR) and patient reported outcome (PRO) systems, exchange informatio with registries, and feed back measurement to clinicians through a standards-based application in their usual workflow.



This project is funded by the Office of the Secretary's Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Trust Fund (OS-PCORTF)* and builds on prior AHRQ-funded efforts to develop and use the Outcome Measures Framework (OMF) to create harmonized libraries of outcome measures in five condition areas, including depression. "Measuring and reporting outcomes in a standard way is critical to being able to fully understand and compare treatment effectiveness, benefit and risk and to enable better collaboration across stakeholders," said Dr. Rich Gliklich, founder and CEO, OM1. "This initiative is an important step toward improving patient outcomes and delivering more personalized treatments in depression."

*This work is supported by the Office of the Secretary Patient-Centered Outcomes Research Trust Fund under Interagency Agreement 18-596R-18 through Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality contract no. 75Q80119C00005. Contact

