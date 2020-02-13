[July 22, 2019] New York Manufacturing Technology Assistance Grant Drives Local 3D Printing Innovation

ALBANY, N.Y., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Defense Innovation Lab, Inc. (DiLab) today announced that it has been awarded a Manufacturing Technology Assistance grant from Empire State Development's Division of Science, Technology and Innovation (NYSTAR). DiLab will assist R3 Printing, Inc. (R3 Printing) in their effort to the develop advanced 3D Printing technology. The Defense Innovation Lab supports entrepreneurs working on defense and government focused technology. Aimed at taking commercial technologies from concept to prototype and low-rate production, DiLab brings together star-ups, laboratories, academia, and industry to deliver innovations to the warfighter — faster. DiLab and R3 Printing will be jointly conducting advanced manufacturing research and technology development with the AMPrint Center for Additive Manufacturing and Multifunctional Printing at the Rochester Institute of Technology. R3 Printing is bringing to market the R3 Printer, an enterprise-grade 3D printer optimized for both commercial manufacturing and defense logistics applications. The R3 Printer rapidly produces both plastic and composite 3D prints at speeds "90% faster than competitor 3D printers," according to the company. "The combination of 0% faster prints, 200% more efficient build-volume capture, and Active Overheat Prevention provides breakthrough capabilities such as rapid print-job turnaround and increased individual printer bandwidth," R3 Printing co-founder and President Dan Downs said in a statement. "Faster 3D prints, increased printer bandwidth, monitored 3D printers mean more money made each day by on-demand manufacturers – the companies that produce 3D printed goods. For the US military, these features mean the R3 Printer is a tool that helps our servicemen respond to equipment failure immediately and at the source with new operational components that otherwise may take months to arrive via traditional supply chains."



As part of the grant, DiLab will work with R3 Printing to leverage the expertise and equipment at the AMPrint Center to support the design, prototyping, and testing efforts of R3 Printing's proprietary 3D printing technology. "We are incredibly excited to work with the AMPrint Center for the development of the R3 Printer. As an organization, DiLab's true north is providing support to early stage technology companies who are developing technology with a strong defense industry use case," said Tommy Hendrix of the DiLab. "Empire State Development has a great team and we're honored to work with them and their network in helping New York defense startups."

