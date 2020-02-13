[July 22, 2019] New Book to Showcase 200 Best-In-Class Alexa Skills and Use Cases - More Than Just Weather & Music

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More Than Just Weather & Music: 200 Ways To Use Alexa, a new book detailing a multitude of Alexa skills and use cases, will release on Oct. 17, 2019. The release of the book will coincide with a presentation on the same day about voice technology and AI – to be given by author Bradley Metrock – at the Frankfurt Audio Summit , part of the annual Frankfurt Book Fair. "We've seen how users are interacting with Alexa-enabled devices, and it's limited," said Metrock. "Most people just don't know all the many and valuable ways that Alexa can bring value to them, their families and their household. This book is aimed to be an essential resource that can and should accompany the purchase of any Echo device." Each page of the book will feature richly illustrated descriptions of little-known ways to use Alexa, such as asking Alexa to make a donation on one's behalf, asking Alexa for current deals available to Prime members, setting an alarm to specific music, or scheduling a meeting. Best-in-class Alexa skills that have specific functions – like Tide's Stain Remover, NPR on Alexa, DC Comics' The Wayne Investigation game, Fish Tank, History Channels' This Day In History, Daddy Saturday, Gaming Observer, Sesame Street, Mastermind, the NBA's Alexa skill, MyPetDoc and many mor – will be covered in depth.



Precise verbal commands to enable these third-party skills, as well as specific language by which to interact with them through Alexa, will be provided within each page. The book will retail for $19.99 and will be made available through Amazon.com. An Alexa skill version of the book, designed for use with Amazon's Echo Show, will be available in January 2020.

Bradley Metrock is CEO of Nashville-based Score Publishing , host of No. 1 tech podcast This Week In Voice , and executive producer of the national VoiceFirst Events series. He is a recognized leader with voice-first technology and AI, speaking and writing regularly on related topics. About Score Publishing

Score Publishing helps people and organizations become better interactive content creators. The company, based in Nashville, Tenn., produces books in physical form, as well as next-generation digital, audio and interactive books. Visit https://www.scorepublishing.us . About VoiceFirst Events

VoiceFirst Events (a Score Publishing company), hosts a portfolio of events that explore the emergence of voice-first technology, including: The Voice of Healthcare Summit (Aug. 5 – 6 in Boston, Mass.); Voice of Education Summit (Aug. 7 in Boston, Mass.); Digital Book World (Sept. 10 - 12 in Nashville, Tenn.); Voice of the Flash Briefing, a VoiceFirst.TV online event (Oct. 3); The Voice of Money (Oct. 29 in New York City); and Project Voice, the voice technology mega-event taking place the week after CES (Jan. 13-17, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn.). To learn more about these events, visit http://www.VoiceFirstEvents.com. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-to-showcase-200-best-in-class-alexa-skills-and-use-cases--more-than-just-weather--music-300888539.html SOURCE Score Publishing / VoiceFirst Events

