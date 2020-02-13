[July 17, 2019] New Movie Box Office App Offers Real Prizes, Movie Release Information & Trivia

LEAWOOD, Kan., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Movie enthusiasts – casual or serious – now have a mobile app designed specifically for their interests. The new mobile app, Hollywood Run™, is a virtual movie club to promote the motion picture industry. Movie enthusiasts can learn about new releases, participate in weekly box office contests, play trivia and enjoy other entertaining features. Hollywood Run is now available through the Apple Store. The free (IOS) app, unlike any other movie-centric app, unlocks a participant's knowledge of movies and pop culture and offers rewards of cash, movie tickets, movie popcorn and entry into the grand prize, the Red Carpet sweepstakes. During July participants will compete to win $500 cash. Hollywood Run Is Educational Created with 210 million self-proclaimed movie enthusiasts in mind, Hollywood Run offers players a "user-friendly, rewarding experience while educating them about movie releases," says Brad Derusseau, Hollywood Run's managing principal/founder. The core experience allows players to rank the three movies that he/she believes will generate the higest gross box office revenue each weekend. As many as 10 Stars are awarded based on the correct selection of the top three movies and additional stars are awarded daily for activities such as watching a trailer or answering trivia. For every 25 stars earned, a player receives a digital scratch-off award to win popcorn, movie tickets or entry into a sweepstakes. Monthly, seasonal and annual cash contests are also featured.



The app also provides shareable experiences: Leaderboards - competitors can play against others or select groups.

Sharing – there's social group incentives and competitors can post results on social media platforms. Derusseau explains the premise behind Hollywood Run: "While at social events, I realized that people were asking, 'what TV series are you watching' instead of 'have you seen any good movies lately.' With the exception of heavily promoted blockbuster films, people are generally unaware that four new movies are released every weekend. By making a game of the box office results, my intent for Hollywood Run is to assist the industry by bringing the conversation back to these movies."

Hollywood Run Other reasons behind the app's creation: The top 20 movie distributors released 233 films in 2017 or 4.4 releases per week.

1.24 billion movie tickets sold in 2017.

26.5 million watched the Academy Awards in 2017. Learn more about Hollywood Run: https://hollywood.run. View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-movie-box-office-app-offers-real-prizes-movie-release-information--trivia-300886177.html SOURCE Hollywood Run

