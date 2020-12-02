[July 17, 2019] New PHNIX Full Range of R32 Inverter Pool Heat Pump and Cost-effective Commercial Water Heaters to Release in South Africa

GUANGZHOU, China, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PHNIX, China's leading heat pump manufacturer, said that the full range of R32 with 4G-DTU modules will be released in South Africa, and is comparable to high-end products that are launched in the European and American markets. Additionally, all of its heat pump products in the South African market are cost-effective and high-tech in content. PHNIX will continue to synchronize the launch of new products in emerging markets such as South Africa with new releases in developed markets such as Europe and North America, according to Mr. Troy Wang, Global Sales Supervisor of commercial heat pump division in PHNIX. Highlights of PHNIX heat pumps for the South African market R32 Inverter Swimming Pool Heat Pump New PHNIX pool heat pumps have beun to adopt new gas of R32 on a large scale. Compared the swimming pool heat pumps with R410A refrigerant, the R32 heat pumps have a GWP of only one-third, so its environmental performance is even better. Also, the new PHNIX R32 series pool inverter heat pump has obtained the EU CE certification.



New 4G-DTU Remote Controller PHNIX R32 inverter swimming pool series and commercial heat pump hot water series with a 4G-DTU module inside the control board can connect to internet with 4G Mobile signal automatically. All the data of the heat pump will be transferred to the cloud (server) for sellers and users to easily control the heat pump and check the unit running condition. Commercial Heat Pump Water Heater The price of PHNIX HeatPlus and HeatPower heat pump series is 15~20% lower than that of similar products in the market. Moreover, PHNIX HeatPlus(R410A, COP 5.0) and HeatPower (R134a, Max. 80 degrees Celsius) Heat Pump Water Heaters, during operation, have acquired the first class energy label, according to an authoritative third-party's figures.

About PHNIX PHNIX, a leading manufacturer of heat pumps in China, is an international enterprise specializing in the R&D and production of heat pump products and energy-saving solutions. Nearly 50% of PHNIX products are exported to Europe, North America and other overseas markets. For more information about PHNIX and its products, please visit www.phnix-e.com. SOURCE PHNIX

