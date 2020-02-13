[July 16, 2019] New Book "The 5-Day Turnaround" by Jeff Hilimire Helps Leaders Kickstart Growth by Acting Like Smart Entrepreneurs

ATLANTA, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragon Army announced today the release of "The 5-Day Turnaround," a new business book by first-time author, Jeff Hilimire. Written in a narrative style, the book takes the reader through five days of mind-stretching meetings during which they learn how leaders can drive growth by acting like successful entrepreneurs. "The most common failure in business today is the inability to keep up with the pace of change," said Jeff Hilimire, CEO of Dragon Army. "I've poured the lessons that I've learned over my 20+ years as an entrepreneur into the pages of this book with the goal of helping leaders move faster using an entrepreneurial mindset." The narrative focuses on the five core mindsets of a successful entrepreneur. Each trait is clarified so any leader can easily follow and immediately start making an impact. The book also includes a workbook section for team building or individual growth, as well as bonus material in the form of 48 business and life hacks. "Jeff personifies the definition of an entrepreneur: resourceful, ambitious and full of grit. Transforming established corporations to act more entrepreneurial requires these attributes in spades, and no one is better to expand on them than Jeff," said David Cummings, Founder of Pardot and the Atlanta Tech Village. "The only established corporations that thrive tomorrow are the ones that are more entrepreneurial today. Unlock growth by following the strategies laid out in The 5-Day Turnaround and ensure continued success." The book, published by Ripples of Hope , is available on Amazon in ebook, paperback and hardback formats. Jeff is available for speaking opportunities and to learn more visit jeffhilimire.com .



About Dragon Army : Dragon Army is a purpose-driven digital agency. We work with leading brands such as The American Cancer Society, Chick-fil-A, The Coca-Cola Company, Delta, The Honey Baked Ham Company, IHG, Krystal, NFHS, United Way of Greater Atlanta and more. Our experts create powerful experiences to deepen emotional connections and amplify impact. Headquartered in Atlanta, Dragon Army is an Atlanta Business Chronicle Pacesetter Awards recipient and was named one of the city's leading mobile app development companies by Clutch.

Follow: @DragonArmy #whatdragonsdo

About Ripples of Hope : Ripples of Hope is a nonprofit organization that exists to incubate and accelerate the growth of high-impact organizations focused on making the world a better place. Participants benefit from CEO mentorship, board creation and consulting, fundraising and growth support, managed services, operations support and more. Participating companies include Dragon Army, 48in48, Central Outreach & Advocacy Center, Love Beyond Walls, Love Not Lost, Spark Women, Children's Museum of Atlanta, Advice for Good, Rompio and New Crew. Learn more about business as a force for good at ripplesofhope.com . If you would like more information about this topic, please call Jessica Carruth at 770.313.5784 or email jcarruth@dragonarmy.com . View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-book-the-5-day-turnaround-by-jeff-hilimire-helps-leaders-kickstart-growth-by-acting-like-smart-entrepreneurs-300885710.html SOURCE Dragon Army

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]