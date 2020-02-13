[July 16, 2019] New Signature partners with Turbonomic to simplify cloud computing management

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Signature, a Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Services Partner, today announced a partnership with Turbonomic, the leader in Application Resource Management (ARM). Under the new partnership, the Turbonomic platform will be integrated into New Signature's <NS:GO> cloud framework. This partnership enhances, simplifies and extends New Signature's managed services capabilities for customers. <NS:GO> is a new digital operating model from New Signature that quickly and easily unleashes cloud capability for businesses. It combines services, expertise and New Signature's unique deployment technology, <NS:GO/Drivetrain>/>, to help customers take full advantage of cloud computing potential. Offering simple out-of-the-box functionality, <NS:GO/Azure> brings together Microsoft cloud native tools in a set of governance and compliance controls. With today's announcement, it now also integrates Turbonomic's leading AI-powered decision engine, enabling automatic and continuous optimization of application performance, compliance and cost – in real-time. "Turbonomic brings the very best of Azure management and optimization to our Azure Cloud Solution Provider customers," said New Signature EVP Global Managed Services Jeff Dunmall. "We are thrilled to integrate Turbonomic's industry-leading Application Resource Management technology with <NS:GO/Azure>, further differentiating our managed services experience." The Turbonomic platform continuously assures application performance, maintains compliance and maximizes cost efficiency – automatically, so the customer can focus on their business. This partnership gives New Signature's Azure CSP customers direct access to Turbonomic for their Azure environment at no additional cost through <NS:GO/Azure/Infra> and <NS:GO/Azure/Apps> managed services. "Turbonomic is excited to partner with New Signature, an Azure Expert Managed Service Provider, as our firt cloud-only MSP," said Jen Murphy, Vice President of Global Programs and Alliances at Turbonomic. "Together we will provide customers, many of which Turbonomic does not reach directly today, with a differentiated level of service through New Signature's proven expertise and cloud offerings in combination with the unique value of AI-powered application resource management."



The addition of Turbonomic gives <NS:GO/Azure> the ability to automatically make approved changes to prevent problems before they occur. For instance, <NS:GO/Azure> can optimize an application workload in real-time, reducing outages and delivering on the vision of elastic cloud scale. Customers who operate in a hybrid cloud scenario will also have the option of extending Turbonomic into their on-premises environment. Powering Digital Transformation With <NS:GO>

<NS:GO> is a digital operating model that combines services, expertise and New Signature's unique deployment technology to unleash cloud capability and deliver real change. Based on Microsoft's own cloud adoption framework, <NS:GO> offers a guided step-by-step process and a series of best practices, so businesses can embrace cloud native digital operations with minimal hassle. Two operating models – <NS:GO/Azure> and <NS:GO/365>, which encompass infrastructure, applications and end-user computing respectively – offer the professional and managed services required to build and run a Microsoft cloud environment. Each fits over the top of our global practices and Microsoft technology platforms. Within this, New Signature has a complete range of services that can help across a business' entire digital transformation journey. For more information, visit www.newsignature.com/go.

About Turbonomic

Turbonomic Application Resource Management continuously assures that applications get precisely the resources needed to ensure performance and lower cost while maintaining policy compliance. Privately held, Boston-based Turbonomic is one of the fastest-growing software companies, backed by leading venture firms including Bain Capital Ventures, General Atlantic, Globespan Capital Partners, Highland Capital Partners and Iconiq Capital. To learn more, visit turbonomic.com. About New Signature

New Signature is a cloud-first, full-service Microsoft partner committed to delivering innovative technology solutions that solve human challenges. Our team is full of curious and innovative thought leaders dedicated to providing outstanding customer experiences and building authentic relationships. We are compelled by our core values to drive transformational results for clients across all company sizes, geographies and industries. The New Signature team delivers full lifecycle solutions—from project inception and planning, through deployment to ongoing support and maintenance. Learn more at newsignature.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-signature-partners-with-turbonomic-to-simplify-cloud-computing-management-300884397.html SOURCE New Signature

