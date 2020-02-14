[July 15, 2019] New ESG Whitepaper Highlights the Power of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Impartner PRM to Accelerate Direct and Indirect Sales

SALT LAKE CITY, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When facing a two-month deadline before having to pay millions of dollars in fees from a vendor they no longer wanted, a major multi-national network infrastructure company turned to Avtex, a top Microsoft partner, to transform the technology stack they were using to manage their direct and indirect sales. Despite the tight deadline, the customer was determined to transition to a modern, integrated CRM/PRM solution that met customer and partner expectations for ease-of-use, similar to solutions found in consumer-type applications – ultimately resulting in the choice and implementation of Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Impartner PRM for Microsoft Dynamics in just a few months. A new whitepaper released today from Enterprise Strategy Group, an IT analyst, research, validation, and strategy firm, details this rapid business and successful business transformation. The paper, sponsored by global Partner Relationship Management (PRM) pure-play leader Impartner, paints a comprehensive picture of how these two solutions can be easily and rapidly implemented and integrated – not only providing an additional revenue stream for this top Microsoft Partner but also confidence for other corporations looking for a fast, proven transition to a contemporary, world-class solution. Click here to get your complementary copy. "For business leaders worried about making a change to their core sales and marketing go-to-market technology infrastructure, this is a remarkable story of transformation that truly inspires confidence that it can be done, at a major scale, in a relatively short amount of time, and deliver immediate results," said ESG's Kevin Rhone, director of channel acceleration and whitepaper author. Key highlights in the whitepaper include how and hy the customer ultimately pulled the trigger on the transformation, how they conducted search, why they settled on Dynamics 365 and Impartner PRM, and ultimately, why they said, "Our economics go much, much better." Just as important, the transformation delivered powerful business benefits for Avtex, allowing them both the chance to delight this customer, but also have a demonstrable transformation that includes both CRM and now, with a proven, out-of-the-box PRM solution, further expanding their revenue stream and giving them a powerful, proven, 1, 2 punch against other competing CRM/PRM solutions in the market.



In addition to Impartner's out-of-the-box flexibility, Avtex Systems Implementation Lead Nick Trotta stresses the depth and experience of the Impartner team in helping bring their new client's technology stack to life. "The people at Impartner deliver an expertise around channel management that helps guide companies on how their channel should run – they are not just web developers or software providers. Throughout the process, we had people in the room that could challenge our thinking and carry best practices into the process - and together we were able to launch this world-class solution and meet our client's deadline." What's equally exciting, said Jason Wickman, Avtex VP of sales and marketing, is the revenue growth potential moving forward. "We see a huge opportunity with our clients and prospects for transforming marketing, sales and service through PRM," said Wickman. "Impartner is making all the right investments and providing a solution that is innovative and amplifies how we can help them with this approach."

"Stories like these are incredibly rewarding for us at Impartner," said Dave R Taylor, Impartner CMO. "At every level, it's exciting to see Microsoft's accelerating growth in the market and as more and more prospects look to us to be able to operate in the Microsoft technology ecosystem, it becomes increasingly important to ensure we provide an easily integratable managed solution with entities that are simple to map from the PRM to the CRM and ensure they have clear, master view of how every aspect of their company is performing." Taylor also noted that both customers and partners can purchase and implement Impartner with the additional confidence that comes from the company's recent ranking as a leader in the Q4 2018 report, The Forrester Wave for Partner Relationship Management. To download your complimentary copy of the whitepaper, click here. To explore what Impartner can do for your company or partnership, visit Impartner in Booth 2910 at Microsoft Inspire July 14-17 in Las Vegas. About Impartner Impartner helps companies worldwide transform the performance of their indirect sales, increasing revenue an average of 31 percent and reduce administrative costs as much as 23 percent in the first year of use alone. Impartner's SaaS-based Partner Relationship Management (PRM) software is the best-selling, most award-winning pure-play solution on the market and can be up and running in as few as 14 days. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit www.impartner.com, or in the United States call +1 801 501 7000, for EMEA general call +33 1 40 90 31 20, for London call +44 0 20 3283 4465, and for LATAM call +1 954 364 7883. Follow Impartner on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook. Contact:

