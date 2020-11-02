[July 15, 2019] New Accenture Platform Provides Air Cargo Carriers Real-Time Visibility into, Connectivity with, Partners Networks

Accenture (News - Alert) (NYSE: ACN) has introduced AFLS Exchange, a new cloud-based connectivity and collaboration platform that enables air cargo carriers to seamlessly integrate with their partner networks, helping them expand their footprint and create new business opportunities. Air France KLM Martinair Cargo (AFKLMP Cargo) signed up for AFLS Exchange, becoming the launch carrier to integrate this new industry platform. Developed by Accenture's Freight and Logistics Software (AFLS) business group, AFLS Exchange gives carriers real-time visibility into their partner and joint venture networks. AFLS Exchange enables efficient, seamless, and secure transactions for key business functions, including route enquiry, capacity availability checks, and bookings. As a result, the solution provides customers with more product and route options and enables significantly faster response times by replacing the existing cumbersome largely manual processes. "We are committed to leveraging innovative technology to transform our business, and AFLS Exchange will make integrating with our partner network simple and quick," said Marcel de Nooijer, EVP Air France KLM Cargo. "We're confident that AFLS Exchange will help us expand our network footprint and enable us to generate even greater value from our partnerships with other carriers." AFLS Exchange integrates easily and quickly with a carrier's existing booking system and allows simple onboarding, configuration, and offboarding of partners. By providing carriers with fast and secure access to their partners' systems, the solution helps carriers reduce the effort and costs associated with manual input and processing. The platform incorporates key cloud security measures and complies with the highest international security standards. "We are delighted and excited to partner with AFKLMP Cargo in their continued digital transformation journey with our innovative AFLS Exchange platform," said Dirk-Jan Koops, a managing director in Accenture and Air France KLM Martinair argo client account lead.



Ganesh Vaideeswaran, managing director of AFLS, said: "AFLS Exchange is designed to help carriers realize the full potential of their partnerships and drive revenue growth. We are proud of this unique industry solution that addresses several pain-points we have discovered in our broader work with leading cargo carriers. The platform is highly configurable, reliable and equipped with a plug-and-play connector to meet the needs of every carrier and their partner networks." AFLS combines Accenture's deep industry knowledge of the aviation and air cargo industries with nimble platform and module development approaches that deliver best-of-breed solutions. The result for clients is lower costs, increased revenues, and optimized freight capacity. With these innovations, air cargo carriers also benefit from greater cost transparency, improved efficiency of assets allocation, and higher customer, employee, and partner satisfaction.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network - Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com. About Air France KLM Martinair Cargo

The Air France-KLM Group is a global airline group with a strong European base. Its main areas of business are passenger transport, cargo transport and aeronautical maintenance. AIR FRANCE KLM MARTINAIR Cargo is the Air France KLM Group's dedicated air cargo business. Our three airlines offer the industry more than 1,100 weekly frequencies to 124 destinations. In 2018, AIR FRANCE KLM MARTINAIR Cargo transported 1.1 million tonnes of cargo. In addition to the Group's global network of passenger aircraft, we offer cargo main deck capacity on two Boeing (News - Alert) 777 Freighters, four Boeing 747-400 Freighters and six Boeing 747-400 Combi aircraft. Air France Cargo and KLM Cargo and our two main hubs (CDG and AMS (News - Alert) ) are IATA CEIV certified, providing service excellence to the pharmaceutical industry. Air France-KLM Cargo is a member of Sky Team Cargo (www.skyteamcargo.com) offering an even larger network coverage. Special partnerships include China Southern Cargo, Delta Cargo and Kenya Airways Cargo. Please visit www.afklcargo.com for more information about AIR FRANCE KLM MARTINAIR Cargo. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005243/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]