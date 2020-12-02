[July 15, 2019] New Center in Stuttgart, Germany, Showcases Latest Innovations for the Digital Auto Environment and Car Dealerships

Accenture (News - Alert) (NYSE: ACN) has launched a new Customer Experience Center here to help auto manufacturers, dealers and mobility providers envision and showcase the future of the mobility industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005095/en/ The technologies that are showcased at the center demonstrate how digital and physical experiences align along the automotive sales and service processes (Photo: Business Wire) Focusing on digital and mixed-reality technologies, the center, located in the Bosch Areal in Stuttgart, was developed and is operated by Mackevision, part of Accenture Interactive, and is a market leader in computer-generated imagery and immersive content solutions using data-based visualization. The Customer Experience Center is designed to help automotive companies identify new sources of growth as the industry moves toward a digital future. Through innovative design-thinking sessions and workshops, the center will enable auto manufacturers and their dealers to rapidly co-create prototypes and industry-leading solutions by exploring how the latest innovations such as virtual and augmented reality solutions and connected car features can be applied to solve their business challenges. The goal is to help mobility providers transform their business activities and consumer experiences by addressing customers' needs for new digital and connectedproducts and services.



Comprising 120 square meters of space, the center features a range of immersive showcases and state-of-the-art technologies. Among the center's features are: A showcase of virtual and physical customer engagement. The center showcases how the latest digital technologies can be used to enable seamless customer experiences on a virtual level starting at a customer's home - through, for example, mixed-reality vehicle configuration and visualization in a physical environment.

The center showcases how the latest digital technologies can be used to enable seamless customer experiences on a virtual level starting at a customer's home - through, for example, mixed-reality vehicle configuration and visualization in a physical environment. A digital showroom. In the digital showroom, Accenture experts can help clients create new and innovative retail formats that enable customers to interact with manufacturers' products on a digital and physical level - such as with the help of a "virtual promoter" or a "connected test drive" - enabling seamless and frictionless online-to-offline digital shopping experiences.

In the digital showroom, Accenture experts can help clients create new and innovative retail formats that enable customers to interact with manufacturers' products on a digital and physical level - such as with the help of a "virtual promoter" or a "connected test drive" - enabling seamless and frictionless online-to-offline digital shopping experiences. A dealer workplace. This capability enables users to leverage the potential of analytics along the customer journey - for example, through a 360-degree customer view. By using location-based services dealers can track customers' interest in manufacturers' products in the showroom. Combining it with data aggregation post-sale, they can compile more personalised after-market customer communications and marketing. "We're at the beginning of a new era, in which the automotive industry faces a shift away from traditional purchase behavior and products toward mobility services," said Axel Schmidt, senior managing director Global Automotive Lead at Accenture. "Our new Customer Experience Center enables clients to experience digital and mixed-reality solutions for the new mobility ecosystem, with a focus on customer centricity. The ultimate goal is to help auto manufacturers transform core operations, client experiences and business models."

Armin Pohl, Mackevision's CEO, said, "Interactive and increasingly personalized solutions at the point of sale play a fundamental role in the age of digitalization - especially in the automotive industry. We combine content and state-of-the-art technology to create unique and innovative end to end solutions targeting our customer's audience. This way they experience the perfect interaction between digital content, physical exhibits and products." The Customer Experience Center will focus initially on the automotive industry. Over time Accenture and Mackevision will expand the center to other mobility-affiliated industries, such as travel and transportation, retail and consumer goods. About Mackevision Mackevision Medien Design GmbH is one of the global market leaders in computer-generated imagery ( CGI (News - Alert) .) It provides data-based 3D visualization, real-time applications, animation and visual effects. The company designs and produces image and film content along with interactive applications in high-end quality. It also develops technological solutions for highly automated media production and supports the entire CGI process from data preparation to the creative design to the final product. The international team supports major brands, mid-sized companies and their agencies. Mackevision was founded in 1994 and has been part of Accenture Interactive since 2018. Today, more than 600 employees work at the company's headquarters in Stuttgart and at branches in Munich, Hamburg, Birmingham, Florence, Detroit, Los Angeles, New York, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.mackevision.com. About Accenture Accenture is a leading global professional services company, providing a broad range of services and solutions in strategy, consulting, digital, technology and operations. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries and all business functions - underpinned by the world's largest delivery network - Accenture works at the intersection of business and technology to help clients improve their performance and create sustainable value for their stakeholders. With 482,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries, Accenture drives innovation to improve the way the world works and lives. Visit us at www.accenture.com. Copyright © 2019 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190715005095/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]