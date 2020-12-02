[July 11, 2019] New York Social Media Agency, fishbat, Explains the Advantages of Conversion Rate Optimization

NEW YORK, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When a visitor lands on a webpage, a company has the goal of ensuring that said visitor carries out a certain action. New York social media agency, fishbat, explains the advantages of conversion rate optimization. A company website is designed for multiple purposes, as providing information and hosting content, but one of the most important is lead generation This is where conversion rate optimization, or CRO, comes into play. With this strategy, a business will see increased web traffic that leads to different on-site actions being taken. Here are a few advantages of conversation rate optimization that will benefit any New York SEO Company business website. Low Overhead – On the surface, CRO appears to be a tremendous expense. On the contrary, CRO is relatively inexpensive, if not entirely free, to implement. Keep in mind that this strategy won't require a business owner to purchase a piece of software or invest in technology that they may not be able to afford. CRO pinpoints shortcomingsthat websites have and determines strategies that will help correct those shortcomings. This will result in increased activity across multiple internal pages.

Sustained Website Activity – While profits are part and parcel of CRO, this isn't to say that other goals are non-existent. Business owners may have other website-related objectives in mind. For example, if there is a newsletter that isn't being read, CRO can be used to direct website users to a signup page. From there, visitors will be able to enter in their email addresses so that they can be kept up to date on company activities, news, and other related matters. Sustained website activity is important, but it's not the only task CRO is capable of.

Increased Sales – For many business owners, the goal of CRO is to increase on-site sales. However, there's more to this feat than setting up an e-commerce platform on a website. Newsletters, as discussed earlier, are used to keep signees in the loop. However, they have a secondary benefit in that they nurture leads. Leads will be provided high-quality information leading up to eventual purchases. When it comes to creating sales over time, CRO is essential.

Improved SEO – As CRO is continually used to encourage on-site behavior, from clicking between internal pages to completing transactions, website traffic will increase. This will lead to improved SEO, meaning that websites will benefit from increased visibility in search engines. Website factors that determine SEO are numerous – the quality of on-page content, keyword implementation, and meta tags, just to name a few – but CRO plays a considerable role.



ABOUT FISHBAT fishbat Social Media Marketing Agency is a full-service digital marketing firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

Media Contact: Scott Darrohn, fishbat Media, 855-347-4228, press@fishbat.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-york-social-media-agency-fishbat-explains-the-advantages-of-conversion-rate-optimization-300879678.html SOURCE fishbat

