[July 10, 2019] New Climate Adaptation Project Will Protect Water Resources in Atlantic Canada

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, July 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Adapting to climate change means reducing its negative effects while also seizing new opportunities. The Government of Canada recognizes the urgent need to protect water resources in Atlantic Canada so that families and communities have a sustainable and prosperous future. Sean Casey, Member of Parliament for Charlottetown, on behalf of the Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, today announced an investment of $318,000 over three years to the Atlantic Canada Water and Wastewater Association (ACWWA) for a climate change adaptation project in Atlantic Canada. Funded through Natural Resources Canada's Building Regional Adaptation Capacity and Expertise (BRACE) Program, the ACWWA's project involves incorporating climate change adaptation into design guidelines for municipal water and wastewater infrastructure in Atlantic Canada. Training for professionals — such as public works and utility engineers, and consulting engineers — will also be delivered to build their awareness of climate change adaptation and their capacity to put the guidelines into practice. It is expected that updated guidelines can be applied in other regions in Canada. Valued at $645,000, the project — Incorporating Climate Resilience for Municipal Infrastructure into the Updates of Existing Atlantic Canada Water and Wastewater Design Guidelines — also received support from the ACWWA, the governments of Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as the City of Charlottetown and Halifax Water. Natural Resources Canada's BRACE program is an $18-million strategic investment under the Adaptation and Climate Resilience pillar of the Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change. The program works directly with provinces to deliver projects that include training, internships and knowledge-sharing activities that will build the capacityCanadians need to respond to the effects of a changing climate.



Today's announcement is part of the government's plan to cut pollution, grow the economy and build healthier, stronger communities for all Canadians. Quotes

"The impacts of climate change are being felt across Prince Edward Island and across the country. They pose a risk to our infrastructure, communities, economy and environment. Our government is pleased to support the Atlantic Canada Water and Wastewater Association's efforts to incorporate climate change adaptation into guidelines for municipal water and wastewater infrastructure in the region." Sean Casey

Member of Parliament for Charlottetown "Our climate continues to change. New design guidelines and training opportunities will help us build our communities for the future. They will protect our ocean resources and support economic sectors like fishing, tourism and aquaculture. The project also supports regional collaboration. Atlantic Canada will be able to draw on the collective expertise, experience, and resources of its engineering professionals." The Honourable Brad Trivers

Minister of Environment, Water and Climate Change, Prince Edward Island "It is important for all levels of government to consider climate change in all infrastructure decisions. As a coastal city, Charlottetown will benefit greatly from this investment. Charlottetown is the fastest growing city in Atlantic Canada, so ensuring the future integrity of our infrastructure is key to sustainable growth. I am grateful for this thoughtful and important investment in the guidelines that are used to design our water and waste water infrastructure." Philip Brown

Mayor, City of Charlottetown "The Atlantic Canada Water and Wastewater Association is very grateful for the funding support provided through the NRCan BRACE program and from our project partners, the four Atlantic Provinces, the City of Charlottetown and Halifax Water. The design guidelines have been vital resources for our members, and their update ensures that climate change implications become a key consideration that is vital to the long-term success and sustainability of water and wastewater projects." Jennie Rand

Chair, Atlantic Canada Water and Wastewater Association Related Information Building Regional Adaptation Capacity and Expertise Program

Climate Change: Impacts and Adaptation

Simply Science: Climate Change

Pan-Canadian Framework on Clean Growth and Climate Change Follow us on Twitter: @NRCan (http://twitter.com/nrcan)

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]