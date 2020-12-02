[July 10, 2019] New App Brings the Power of Construction Master EZ to Work

CARSON CITY, Nev., July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calculated Industries recently introduced the Construction Master EZ app for Android and Apple devices helping remove the construction math hurdle for many trade professionals and DIYs. The new app has simple-to-use forms to calculate advanced construction math problems. Users enter inputs and instantly see outputs. There is no more guessing on which keys to press because the forms guide users through it. The app enables contractors to calculate rafter dimensions, complete stair layouts, rake wall inputs and more. To determine cuts for rake walls or stairwell openings, a user launches the app, selects the job function they need, enters available measurements and the app calculates related dimension values for accurate and faster building. "The ability to have the Construction Master EZ on your mobile device will enable tradesmen to build with confidence," said Steve Kennedy, President of Calculated Industries. "This app simplifies construction math removing the need to be a mathematician and allowing estimators, contractors and construction workers to do their job with precision."



EZ app includes the ability to calculate material requirements for most common construction items. Estimators can determine material requirements and volume needs so they can order exactly what they need. With unit costs they can figure out total material costs and budget. Both construction tradesmen and serious DIYs will be able to use the Construction Master EZ (EZ) app to not only calculate linear dimensions, but they will also be able to determine items requiring trigonometric math as well. You can define circles, arcs and volumes of columns and cones so you get the correct layout, order enough material and build accurately to the design.

In addition to its other functions, the EZ can determine crown molding cut angles. Users input the number of corners or sides involved in their layout, then enter the spring angle. The app shows the miter angle, bevel angle and the corner angle needed for installations. Calculated Industries is one of the country's leading manufacturers of specialty calculators, apps, digital measuring tools, and precision hand tools for industry and personal use. CI has developed tools for tasks ranging from construction, architecture, to real estate and lending. CI products are supported in Carson City, Nevada. Android is a trademark of Google LLC. Contact: Russ Gardner

PHONE: 775-445-6235

EMAIL: 217848@email4pr.com

WEB: www.calculated.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-app-brings-the-power-of-construction-master-ez-to-work-300882274.html SOURCE Calculated Industries

