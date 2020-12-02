[July 09, 2019] New Bedford Housing Authority Selects Avigilon for New Video Security Solution

AI-powered security solution helps public housing development reduce crime VANCOUVER, CANADA, July 9, 2019 /CNW/ - Avigilon Corporation ("Avigilon"), a Motorola Solutions company, today announced that the New Bedford Housing Authority ("NBHA") in Massachusetts, USA has selected Avigilon video security solutions to help improve safety and reduce crime within its community. With close to 1,750 federal public housing units and 748 state aided units, the NBHA services over 6,000 individuals by providing safe, well-maintained and affordable housing units. New Bedford has faced challenges related to crime, which prompted the NBHA to seek out a security system that delivers actionable results to increase public safety throughout its community. The NBHA has deployed a complete Avigilon solution to monitor 13 of its properties throughout the city. The system includes more than 125 Avigilon cameras and Avigilon Appearance Search™ technology , which is powered by AI to help enable security officers to quickly sort through hours of video with ease to locate a specific person or vehicle of interest across an entire site or multiple sites that are connected to the same Avigilon Control Center™ client software .



"Our goal is to provide a safe environment for our residents and deploying an Avigilon system has allowed us to monitor critical areas more efficiently and respond more quickly," said Steven Beauregard, executive director of NBHA. "So far, the results are tangible as we've made great strides in improving the safety and security of our communities." "The NBHA is taking significant action to proactively address crime and other security concerns to help protect what matters most: its residents," said Ryan Nolan, senior vice president, Commercial Operations of Avigilon. "By using our AI-powered video security solutions they are able to increase the effectiveness of their security system and provide a new level of public safety."

Learn more about the solutions Avigilon offers for city security . For more information on the products, please contact sales . About Avigilon Avigilon, a Motorola Solutions company, designs, develops and manufactures solutions in video analytics, cloud, security cameras, video management software and hardware, and access control. Avigilon is an industry leader and, together with Motorola Solutions, provides integrated solutions for video security, access control and critical communications. To learn more about Avigilon, visit avigilon.com . ©2019, Avigilon Corporation. All rights reserved. AVIGILON, the AVIGILON logo, AVIGILON APPEARANCE SEARCH, and AVIGILON CONTROL CENTER are trademarks of Avigilon Corporation. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. Stay Connected Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn , Instagram , and view Avigilon videos on YouTube . More Information

Media Enquiries

Amy Day

Director, Global Communications

T +1 604-629-5182 x2625

media@avigilon.com View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-bedford-housing-authority-selects-avigilon-for-new-video-security-solution-300881135.html SOURCE Avigilon Corporation

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]