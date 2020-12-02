[July 08, 2019] New Announcement Trailer for the Location-Based Mobile MMORPG Otherworld Heroes

STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Augmented reality gaming studio Bublar Group (BUBL MTF) today releases the new trailer for the fantasy-based mobile game Otherworld Heroes at https://youtu.be/uXuobks1Hks and at the game's landing page otherworldheroes.com Bublar's proprietary MMO-platform, 3D maps and a unique game concept are the pillars of this "real-world AR-game" production. All players share the same game world, where fantasy is mixed with reality. Otherworld Heroes is a location-based mobile game, played outdoors, and uses the phone's GPS- location to navigate in-game. The platform allows players to join forces all around the world in one shared game world. In Otherworld Heroes, you explore the world around you, fight evil monsters and go on epic quests with your friends. The technology provides a unique mobile MMO experience Bublar develops products and services based on XR technology. At the bottom of this first social MMORPG mobile game is the game engine Unity combined with Bublar's MMO-gaming platform. The technology is built to handle large user volumes where real-time users create and interact with data linked to real-world locations. The underlying architecture allows Bublar to create MMO games which can unite millions of players in one shared game environment. Bublar has also developed a proprietary map system based on OpenStreetMap that gives the company the opportunity to create imaginative 3D maps adapted for each game.



More information: bublar.com/technology Earlier this year, the game has been beta tested by approximately 5,000 players spread out in 70 countries - resulting with very good response and valuable feedback. Otherworld Heroes is planned to be soft launched towards the end of 2019 / early 2020 in strategically selected markets for both iOS and Android. This location-based MMORPG is free-to-play, i.e. free to download with the possibility to enrich the in-game experience through in-app purchases (IAP), and advertising revenue through rewarded ads in-game to unlock or speed-up certain game content. More information about Otherworld Heroes can be found at: otherworldheroes.com About Bublar Group AB (publ) Founded in 2015, Bublar Group AB (publ) is the Nordic region's largest gaming studio and enterprise solutions company within Augmented Reality (AR) Virtual Reality (VR) technology. The game development is run by the subsidiary Virtual Brains AB. Bublar Group AB (publ) is listed on the Nordic Growth Market (NGM) (NGM: BUBL MTF, ISIN: SE0010270793), a regulated exchange, authorized by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. NGM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart, a German exchange. For more information please visit www.bublar.com For any questions please contact: Maria A Grimaldi, CEO Bublar Group AB (publ): maria.grimaldi@bublar.com. tel: +46-70-828-38-34 or Wictor Hattenbach, Game Studio Director: wictor.hattenbach@bublar.com, tel: +46 76-318-80-97. Bublar Group AB (publ), Kungstensgatan 18, 113 57 Stockholm Telephone: 08-559-251-20 Website: www.bublar.com, Email: hello@bublar.com This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com https://news.cision.com/bublar-group-ab--publ-/r/new-announcement-trailer-for-the-location-based-mobile-mmorpg-otherworld-heroes,c2859728 The following files are available for download:







