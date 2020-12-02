[July 08, 2019] New SponsorPulse™ Platform: Make More Profitable Sponsorship Decisions With Intelligence at Your Fingertips

TORONTO, July 8, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, IMI International Inc., introduced its global sponsorship intelligence platform SponsorPulse™ (www.sponsorpulseimi.com). The platform provides facts that brands, properties and agencies can rely on to make profitable sponsorship decisions in real time – across 750 properties. Whether you represent a brand going through portfolio optimization or a property looking for a business development tool, the platform gives you the insights you need to make quick and informed decisions. SponsorPulse™ launches first in Canada and the USA with a global launch to follow in the coming months. IMI International's experience in sponsorship dates to the 1988 Calgary Olympic Winter Games, covering thousands of teams, leagues, festivals, media properties and causes. Adam Mitchell, Global Lead SponsorPulse™ & Digital Products added, "we see an opportunity to establish a universal sponsorship currency that allows industry stakeholders to evaluate sponsorship properties and establish context across passion points – in a few simple clicks."



SponsorPulse™ offers an open and transparent marketplace with a business model that accounts for an industry that is consistently under increasing time and budget pressures, "the SponsorPulse platform is accessible 24/7 and offers a subscription model that allows users to dip in and out as needed at the fraction of the cost of custom insights." The platform measures how consumers behave, feel and react to more than 750 properties across sport (including sport teams), music, entertainment, lifestyle, cause and charity in North America, "the platform's intelligence is refreshed monthly and we continue to add new properties as they arise to help our users identify and size opportunities," Mitchell added. Further to its growing database of properties, the product allows users to cut data by:

Geography down to a state or province level,

Demographics across age and gender,

50+ unique category behaviors. The platform has aggressive expansion plans to reach two more continents before the end of 2019. About IMI International, Inc. IMI International is a Marketing Consultancy focused on Insight-Driving-Profit for over 170 clients across 43 countries. With a local base in North America and a Global presence in UK, Australia, Singapore, and Japan, IMI works across Brand Marketing, ROI Optimization, Shopper Marketing and Sponsorship providing the insight and guidance to address key challenges and drive their business forward. For additional information, visit www.consultimi.com. View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-sponsorpulse-platform-make-more-profitable-sponsorship-decisions-with-intelligence-at-your-fingertips-300879912.html SOURCE IMI International

