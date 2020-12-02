ABOUT US | SERVICES | SUBSCRIPTIONS | LOGIN | SIGNUP
New Documentary Series On Climate Change Earth And Main Set To Begin Filming This July
[July 05, 2019]

WASHINGTON, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Earth and Main (www.earthandmain.tv), a new documentary series that will begin filming this July plans to take a novel approach to addressing climate change by focusing on solutions and highlighting individuals and organizations that are positively affecting change.

Production will be led by SamBam Productions LLC a new media company established by Nikki Noya and her husband Ken Fields that aims to create educational and informational programming.

"We've all heard and read the bad news about climate change and the environment, too much plastic in the sea, arctic ice melt, wild fires, bigger and stronger hurricanes, the bleaching of coral reefs, it's overwhelming and easy to think that the problem is so enormous that there's nothing we can do about it, where would we even start," said Noya, who will host the show. "Amidst all the doom and gloom there are people who are making a difference. We do have solutions to the cliate crisis, we just need the courage to pursue them."



Earth and Main will be shot as a semi-scripted reality style show that follows Noya as she explores individual issues, potential solutions, people who are contributing to make those solutions happen and close each episode with suggestions on how we as individuals can participate.

The first four pilot episodes are currently in pre-production. Episode one plans to cover electric vehicles, a second episode will explore meat alternatives, while follow on episodes will include environmental justice, reforestation and plastic waste and net zero homes.


About Nikki Noya:
Nikki Noya is a TV host and producer, Vice President of Dress For Success Miami and co-founder of The Noya Fields Family Charitable Funds. She's done health and wellness segments on CNN, and has been co-host of the award winning nationally syndicated program The Jet Set for four seasons. Nikki and her husband Ken live in Washington D.C. and Coral Gables with their daughter Samantha and rescue dog Luka. – www.nikkinoya.com

About SamBam Productions LLC:
SamBam Productions is a Washington DC based independent production company founded by Nikki Noya And Ken Fields.  – www.SamBamProductions.com

Media Contact
Ken Fields
SamBam Productions
217542@email4pr.com
786-300-6562

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-documentary-series-on-climate-change-earth-and-main-set-to-begin-filming-this-july-300880029.html

SOURCE SamBam Productions


