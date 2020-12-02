[July 02, 2019] New Withum Experience, Powered by Avii, Answers Escalating Need for Automation Effectiveness and Data Security in Accounting, Tax, Audit and Advisory Services

Consumers have spoken and accounting advisories are listening, according to WithumSmith+Brown, PC ("Withum") a nationally ranked Top 25 public accounting and advisory firm, and Avii™, a fast-growing accounting automation technology firm in Utah's Silicon Slopes. This year's tax season underscored the growing level of stress on consumers, accounting practitioners and even the IRS. Key factors included significant personal and business tax shifts resulting from government legislation and policy changes, and the ever increasing awareness of the need for improved data security. This year also saw strong, timely advances in technology automation that are changing the landscape for advisory, tax, assurance, accounting, compliance and wealth management practitioners and their clients. As a client-focused organization, Withum is leading the way by providing its highly-responsive team of professionals with ever-increasing levels of value-add analysis, business intelligence and guidance, to support the growing number of consumers and businesses who depend on Withum to help them Be in a Position of Strength? in today's modern business landscape. One of the firm's newest solutions is the Withum Experience Powered by Avii, a next-generation employee workspace and client portal. For the past two years, Withum's internally-curated Innovation Council was charged with using the firm's top-tier research, analytical and technology resources to discover, test and deploy ideal automation technologies available today to accounting professionals. As a provider of an end-to-end practice management platform, Avii interconnects preferred SaaS (News - Alert) and internal software systems within a single workspace to create a next-genration workflow solution. Avii Workspace™ is ideal for secure document exchange, task management, unified dashboards, rich data-driven business intelligence analysis and communications to propel both internal business and client success.



"Despite the increasing challenges of our economy and the digital ecosystem we work within, these new levels of technology are contributing to greater client satisfaction," said Patrick Walsh, CPA, MBA, Tax Partner with Withum who has been overseeing the Withum Experience deployment. "Our clients can expect a higher-level of service by Withum team members as a result of the software solutions we are expanding and implementing." Avii CEO Lyle Ball added, "Together, Withum and Avii have established higher standards in change management and workflow effectiveness, resulting in better accounting outputs and higher satisfaction for clients."

Withum client Francis Zaragoza, Accounting Supervisor at SAG-AFTRA, added, "With the daunting task of measuring productivity and various metrics during busy season, Withum Experience provides the application needed to track these metrics. The application provides visibility into simple metrics that can be used to measure performance while also ensuring your team is on track. The trajectory of the platform is also well organized in a manner that is easy to navigate and it highlights the critical areas that need attention, which is extremely helpful in having a successful audit." About Withum Founded in 1974, Withum ranks in the top 25 largest public accounting and advisory firms in the country with offices in New Jersey (including its Princeton headquarters) and major financial centers including New York City, NY; Boston, MA; Philadelphia, PA; Washington, DC; and Orlando, FL. For more information, please visit www.withum.com. About Avii Avii provides tax, audit, advisory, management consulting and compliance organizations with an integrated suite of most-required practice management resources. Avii Workspace is the first true SaaS Hub, giving consultants and clients a single portal and a unified workspace for the functions that drive consistent workflow, business intelligence and communication to propel business success. For more information about the Avii Workspace platform, visit www.Avii.com. Avii, Avii Workspace, the Avii logo and SaaS Hub are copyrighted as the exclusive intellectual property of Avii. #PracticeManagementPlatform #CloudERP #AppliedAI #BigData #SaaSHub #tax #audit #advisory #compliance View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190702005605/en/

[ Back To TMCnet.com's Homepage ]