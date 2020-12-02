[June 28, 2019]

New Trusted Brands Section Added to John Weiss & Son Website

HARLOW, England, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Weiss & Son, the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard ophthalmic micro-surgical instruments and procedures, is pleased to announce the creation of a brand new 'Trusted Brands' section on its website, which is now live at https://jweiss.co/trustedbrands.

John Weiss ∓ Son are an authorised distributor for a number of established, quality leading international brands. The new 'Trusted Brands' section will feature an overview of these, including; the Ellex iTrack canaloplasty microcatheter, FEATHER ophthalmic scalpels, blades and holders, Keraring corneal ring segments, MedOne vitreoretinal cannulae, Lacrivera punctal inclusion systems, Spiggle & Theis lid implants, Instrusafe custom surgical trays, Morcher implants and Acrofine single-use instruments.







Each of the John Weiss & Son 'Trusted brands' are market leaders within the ophthalmology sector. Their products complement the John Weiss & Son portfolio of gold-standard reusable and single-use surgical instruments and procedures & implants, providing the ophthalmic surgeon with a one-stop-shop.

To view the new section of the John Weiss website, please visit https://jweiss.co/trustedbrands. For further information on any of the John Weiss product portfolio, please email sales@johnweiss.com or call 01279 883858.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930786/John_Weiss_and_Son_Trusted_Brands.jpg