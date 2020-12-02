[June 27, 2019] New Engen Named A 2019 "Cool Vendor" In Advertising By Gartner

SEATTLE, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New Engen , a full service, software-driven digital marketing company that helps businesses acquire the best customers at the lowest cost across all digital channels, today announced it has been named as a "Cool Vendor" in Advertising by Gartner, Inc. The report notes, "As advertisers, marketing leaders have traditionally faced a trade-off between measurable performance and longer-term brand impact of ads. Advertising technology innovators are overcoming this trade-off with new methods for delivery and measurement of ads across digital and traditional channels." Key findings from the report include: "Marketers' adoption of advertising technology has accelerated dramatically over the past two years as they seek to insource many technology evaluation capabilities formerly delegated to agencies."

"Advertisers face continuing challenges in rationalizing their media investments across a fragmented landscape of digital and nondigital channels. The goal of connecting investments and results across walled gardens and between TV and digital video remains elusive." "Advertisers today face challenges when it comes to optimizing spend across a complex range of isolated digital channels and formats," said Dave Atchison, co-fouder and CEO of New Engen. "Our mission as a company is to address those challenges, giving marketers control over their campaigns and decisions to drive measurable ROI, and we are honored to have been recognized and included as a Cool Vendor by Gartner for our work."



To learn more about New Engen, visit https://www.newengen.com/ . Report referenced: Gartner, Cool Vendors in Advertising, by Andrew Frank, Eric Schmitt, Jason McNellis, May 6, 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. About New Engen

New Engen is a full service, software-driven digital marketing company that empowers marketers to drive results and scale customer growth. New Engen provides a unique combination of deep, channel-specific expertise; creativity; and marketing automation software capabilities to help clients solve some of their most complex digital marketing challenges. By giving individuals and teams more control to manage complex marketing campaigns and advertising auctions, New Engen's powerful, all-in-one platform offers marketers constant testing through an easy-to-manage interface at every stage of a campaign, from concept to launch, bidding, and 24/7 testing and optimization. New Engen is based in Seattle with offices in New York, San Francisco, Dallas and Charlotte. Learn more at: https://www.newengen.com/ . View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-engen-named-a-2019-cool-vendor-in-advertising-by-gartner-300875678.html SOURCE New Engen

