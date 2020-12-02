[June 26, 2019] New Jersey American Water Announces New Legal and Government Affairs Leads

New Jersey American Water has announced changes to its Legal and Government Affairs leadership. Debbie Albrecht has been named Vice President and General Counsel for American Water's Eastern Division and David Mayer has been named Director of Government Affairs for New Jersey American Water. "Both Debbie and David have deep and broad experience in their respective fields and will provide New Jersey American Water with the expertise needed to continue to move the company forward," said Cheryl Norton, President, New Jersey American Water and Senior Vice President, American Water Eastern Division. As Vice President and Division General Counsel, Albrecht will be responsible for providing legal counsel and guidance for New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Virginia. She most recently served as senior regulatory counsel for American Water, where she provided strategic guidance on rate and regulatory matters, including rate case filings, review of legislation and other regulatory proceedings. She also helped develop and implement national and multi-jurisdictional rate and regulatory strategies, practices and processes across all of American Water's operating subsidiaries. Albrecht joined American Water in 2013 as counsel for West Virginia American Water, where she was part of the senior management team. She received a bachelor's degree from Quinnipiac University, and a law degree from Quinnipiac University School of Law. As Director of Government Affairs for New Jersey American Water, Mayer will focus on state legislative and lobbying activities, as well as municipal relationships in the company's South regon. He will provide strategic government affairs counsel and will be responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships with elected/appointed individuals to strengthen the company's position as a trusted and expert resource and industry leader for water and wastewater issues.



Currently serving as the mayor of Gloucester Township, a position he will continue to occupy, Mayer has a strong legislative and municipal background. His most recent role was senior director of Government Affairs for Comcast (News - Alert) , overseeing relationships with elected officials in N.J. Other previous roles include serving as a member of the State Assembly, Camden County Deputy County Clerk, and as District Director for Representative Robert Andrews. He is also an adjunct professor at Rowan University. Mayer earned both a bachelor's and master's degree from Rutgers University and a law degree from Rutgers University School of Law.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.7 million people.

