[June 25, 2019] New Taoglas Cellular Antennas Include Latest LTE And 5G Bands For Global Deployments

SAN DIEGO, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoglas , a leading provider of IoT antenna and RF solutions, today announced an addition to their hugely successful Warrior series, the PA740 antenna, at the 2019 MWC Shanghai . With additional LTE bandwidth and new bands added for 5G functionality, the new antenna is an evolved design from Taoglas's successful Warrior PA710 High-Efficiency Ceramic Wideband LTE Antenna. With the optimal antenna efficiency and performance for IoT devices including smart home devices, mobile devices, and vehicle integration, Taoglas continues to provide the market with the most advanced future-proof antenna technology, prepared for any LTE and 5G application. High-performance, reliable LTE and 5G antenna technology is crucial for the future of the Internet of Things (IoT), mobility and overall customer experience. The ability to have precise high speed connectivity, low latency, reliable data transfer, and computing in real-time is dpendent on antenna reliability. Taoglas serves the largest technology companies, manufacturers, and distributors in the world with affordable, easy to implement antenna and RF solutions. Most importantly it also has multiple test and development centers across the world in order to ensure integration and customer product design are certification and market ready.



"Antennas are the unsung backbone of IoT, and key to a more connected world. We are proud to announce our latest advanced antenna design, which serves the precise positioning, location-tracking, and asset management needs of leading manufacturers and solutions providers," said Ronan Quinlan, co-founder and joint CEO, Taoglas. Designed to use the same dimensions and footprint layout as the PA710, the PA740 allows customers to drop in the new design without the need to modify their printed circuit board design. It covers existing LTE bands and includes the 3.5GHz and 4.8GHz new radio (NR) bands for China. Multiple carriers using the new 5G NR C-band spectrum include China Telecom, China Mobile and China Unicom.

About Taoglas

Taoglas is the world's leading provider of antenna and RF solutions, delivering high-quality, high-performance RF antenna, filter and cable solutions to innovative wireless and IoT companies around the world. With nine world-class design, support and test centers in Ireland, Germany, Taiwan, China, and the US, in-house manufacturing in Taiwan and the US, and a dynamic online ordering system, Taoglas helps its customers quickly and easily find the best solution for their unique device hardware challenges. Best-in-class support, unmatched consultancy and engineering expertise, and custom design services make Taoglas a trusted adviser to companies across a range of wireless and IoT technologies, from LTE, Wi-Fi, GNSS, DSRC, NFC, LORA/LPWA, NB-IoT / CAT-M and beyond to 5G. This expertise is proven across a variety of use cases in IoT, automotive, utilities and smart cities, healthcare, telematics, smart metering and more.

